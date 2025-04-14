Skip to content
Kohli, Karn shine as Bengaluru, Mumbai seal IPL wins

kohli-getty

Kohli's knock was his third half-century this season and 66th in the IPL. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeApr 14, 2025
VIRAT KOHLI scored his 100th T20 half-century and spinner Karn Sharma took 3-36 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians registered wins in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli made 62 to help Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Jaipur. In the second match of the day, Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Delhi, chasing 206, were well placed at 135-2 when Karun Nair was out for 89. Karn came in and took three wickets to help bowl out Delhi for 193.

"Winning is always special," Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya said. "Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot."

It was Delhi's first loss after four wins in this IPL season. Mumbai registered their second win in six matches.

With 23 needed off 12 balls, Ashutosh Sharma hit two boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah, but the 19th over ended with three run-outs.

"I always believe fielding is something which can change the game upside down," Pandya said. "We were switched on, didn't give up and they got the chances and converted. Amazing."

Nair’s innings came in his first IPL appearance in three years. He came in as an impact substitute with Delhi at 0-1 after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed on the first ball of the chase.

Nair, 33, scored a 22-ball fifty – his first IPL half-century in seven years – and added 119 runs with Abhishek Porel.

Karn ended the partnership by dismissing Porel for 33, and Mitchell Santner bowled Nair soon after.

Karn also dismissed Tristan Stubbs for one and then caught and bowled KL Rahul for 15 as Delhi collapsed.

Earlier, Tilak Varma made 59 and shared a key partnership with Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten on 38, to take Mumbai to 205-5.

In the first game, Phil Salt gave Bengaluru a quick start with a 33-ball 65 in their chase of 174. Kohli then anchored the innings with his 62.

Kohli's knock was his third half-century this season and 66th in the IPL. He now has 100 T20 fifties, second only to Australia's David Warner, who has 108. Pakistan's Babar Azam has 90.

Salt hit a 28-ball half-century and put on 92 runs with Kohli before being caught at midwicket off Kumar Kartikeya.

"Always pleased to contribute to a win, especially on the road," Salt said after being named player of the match. It was Bengaluru’s fourth win away from home.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who made 40, then shared an unbeaten 83-run partnership to take the team home with 15 balls remaining.

Bengaluru now have four wins in six matches and are in the top four of the points table.

Rajasthan have now lost four out of six matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for them with 75 as they reached 173-4 after being asked to bat.

(With inputs from AFP)

Abhishek-Sharma-Getty

Abhishek’s 141 is the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle’s 175 not out and Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hyderabad pull off second-highest IPL chase with Abhishek’s 141

ABHISHEK SHARMA scored 141 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 to defeat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the IPL on Saturday. It was the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Earlier in the day, Nicholas Pooran continued his run of form with 61 to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Gujarat Titans by six wickets, ending Gujarat’s four-match winning streak.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So Far

A moment they would rather forget

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 6 players with most 'ducks' so far

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a batter getting dismissed without scoring a run — commonly known as a "duck" — is a moment they would rather forget. While players are celebrated for their match-winning knocks and consistent performances, accumulating ducks is an unfortunate aspect of the game. As the IPL 2025 season continues, here is a look at the top six players who have recorded the most ducks so far in the tournament’s history.

1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarGlenn MaxwellGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: How the Top Auction Buys Are Performing So Far

Rishabh Pant

Getty

IPL 2025: Most expensive buys – how they're performing

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been marked by record-breaking auction bids and high expectations for marquee players. However, as the tournament progresses, several of these high-priced acquisitions have struggled to deliver performances commensurate with their hefty price tags.

1. Rishabh Pant – €297,000 (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for around €297,000 during the 2025 auction. Despite the high expectations, Pant's performances have been underwhelming. He has struggled to find consistency with the bat, and his contributions have not significantly impacted Lucknow's campaign. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Pant will rediscover his form as the season progresses.

Keep ReadingShow less
ECB Hundred deal

The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024.

Getty Images

ECB to keep control of domestic TV rights in Hundred investor deal

THE ENGLAND and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is close to finalising a deal with new Hundred investors that will allow it to retain control of selling domestic television rights while receiving the full £520 million valuation for the eight franchises.

The exclusivity period agreed after January’s Hundred auction was extended last month, and following further negotiations, parties involved now expect a redrafted participation agreement to be signed by the end of April, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

STAR batter Harmanpreet Kaur returned as India women’s team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka starting later this month after she was rested for the home series against Ireland in January.

The BCCI women’s selection committee picked a 15-member squad with Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the April 27 to May 11 tournament, which will also involve South Africa besides hosts Sri Lanka. India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
