Kohli, Karn shine as Bengaluru, Mumbai seal IPL wins

VIRAT KOHLI scored his 100th T20 half-century and spinner Karn Sharma took 3-36 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians registered wins in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli made 62 to help Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Jaipur. In the second match of the day, Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Delhi, chasing 206, were well placed at 135-2 when Karun Nair was out for 89. Karn came in and took three wickets to help bowl out Delhi for 193.

"Winning is always special," Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya said. "Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot."

It was Delhi's first loss after four wins in this IPL season. Mumbai registered their second win in six matches.

With 23 needed off 12 balls, Ashutosh Sharma hit two boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah, but the 19th over ended with three run-outs.

"I always believe fielding is something which can change the game upside down," Pandya said. "We were switched on, didn't give up and they got the chances and converted. Amazing."

Nair’s innings came in his first IPL appearance in three years. He came in as an impact substitute with Delhi at 0-1 after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed on the first ball of the chase.

Nair, 33, scored a 22-ball fifty – his first IPL half-century in seven years – and added 119 runs with Abhishek Porel.

Karn ended the partnership by dismissing Porel for 33, and Mitchell Santner bowled Nair soon after.

Karn also dismissed Tristan Stubbs for one and then caught and bowled KL Rahul for 15 as Delhi collapsed.

Earlier, Tilak Varma made 59 and shared a key partnership with Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten on 38, to take Mumbai to 205-5.

In the first game, Phil Salt gave Bengaluru a quick start with a 33-ball 65 in their chase of 174. Kohli then anchored the innings with his 62.

Kohli's knock was his third half-century this season and 66th in the IPL. He now has 100 T20 fifties, second only to Australia's David Warner, who has 108. Pakistan's Babar Azam has 90.

Salt hit a 28-ball half-century and put on 92 runs with Kohli before being caught at midwicket off Kumar Kartikeya.

"Always pleased to contribute to a win, especially on the road," Salt said after being named player of the match. It was Bengaluru’s fourth win away from home.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who made 40, then shared an unbeaten 83-run partnership to take the team home with 15 balls remaining.

Bengaluru now have four wins in six matches and are in the top four of the points table.

Rajasthan have now lost four out of six matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for them with 75 as they reached 173-4 after being asked to bat.

(With inputs from AFP)

