Andrew released after arrest over misconduct relating to Epstein

ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

The king’s younger brother, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the force said it was examining allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while serving as a trade envoy.

The arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, is unprecedented in modern times.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," King Charles said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the former prince leave a police station in Aylsham, eastern England, shortly after 1900 GMT, where he was met by photographers and television crews.

A Reuters photograph taken after his release shows him seated inside a car, appearing visibly shaken.

Thames Valley Police said later on Thursday that "the arrested man" had been "released under investigation."

'THE LAW MUST TAKE ITS COURSE'

Buckingham Palace was not informed in advance about the arrest. Charles said the authorities had the family's "full and wholehearted support and cooperation".

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the monarch said.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

The king visited a fashion show in London on Thursday and made no further public comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he regrets their friendship.

His office did not respond to a request for comment. He has not spoken publicly since the release of more than 3 million pages of documents by the US government relating to Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

The files suggested Mountbatten-Windsor had, in 2010, forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other locations he had visited on official trips as the government's Special Representative for Trade and Investment.

He stepped down from that role in 2011 after his links to Epstein emerged.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

The arrest marks another setback for the former prince. He quit official royal duties in 2019 over his ties with Epstein and was stripped of his titles and honours last October by his older brother following further revelations about their relationship.

UNMARKED POLICE CARS

Earlier, six unmarked police cars and about eight plain-clothed officers were seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, where Mountbatten-Windsor now lives.

Thames Valley Police officers were also searching the mansion on the king's Windsor estate where he had lived until he left amid criticism over the Epstein revelations.

An arrest means police have reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed and that a person is suspected of involvement. It does not imply guilt.

A conviction for misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and cases are heard in a Crown Court, which deals with serious criminal offences.

Police have said misconduct in public office is a Common Law offence not covered by written statute legislation and involves "particular complexities".

GIUFFRE LAWSUIT

In 2022, the king's brother settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

The current police investigation is not related to this or any other allegation of sexual impropriety.

"Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," Giuffre’s family said in a statement.

In response to the arrest, US president Donald Trump said it was a "shame".

"I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family," Trump told reporters. "It's very, very sad to me... to see what's going on with his (King Charles') brother."

If Mountbatten-Windsor faces criminal charges, he would join a small group of senior British royals formally accused of offences.

His elder sister Princess Anne was fined for speeding in 2001. In 2002, she became the first royal in 350 years to be convicted of a criminal offence when she appeared in court and pleaded guilty to failing to stop one of her dogs, named Dotty, biting two children.

King Charles I was tried for treason in 1649 during the English Civil War, found guilty and executed.

The misconduct investigation is not the only matter involving Mountbatten-Windsor being examined by police.

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reported allegations that he was involved in the trafficking of a woman to Britain for sex in 2010. Thames Valley Police said it was assessing claims that a woman had been taken to an address in Windsor where he lived until recently.

US lawmakers have said he should testify before committees in the United States about what he knew regarding Epstein.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also called for a police investigation into the extent of Epstein trafficking women through London’s Stansted Airport without proper checks, saying this had not been fully examined in earlier inquiries into Mountbatten-Windsor.

Essex Police said on Wednesday it was looking into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies)