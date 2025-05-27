Skip to content
Inglis leads Punjab to top-two finish and IPL playoff advantage

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians had already qualified for the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Inglis, who also keeps wicket, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 42-ball innings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 27, 2025
JOSH INGLIS scored 73 runs to help Punjab Kings secure a top-two finish and a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday. The result confirmed Punjab’s place in the IPL playoffs, giving them two chances to reach the final.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians had already qualified for the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab’s second-place finish means they will play in the first qualifier on May 29, with another chance in the second qualifier if needed to reach the final on June 3.

Punjab chased down the target of 185 with nine balls to spare in Jaipur, helped by a 109-run stand between Inglis and Priyansh Arya. Arya scored 62 before he was dismissed in the 15th over, and Inglis fell shortly after completing his first IPL fifty, with the team needing 14 runs to win.

Inglis, who also keeps wicket, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 42-ball innings.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer made 26 not out from 16 balls to see the team through.

“Every individual stepped up at the right time,” said Iyer. “We’ve had players putting their hands up when we were in the dumps. (Coach) Ricky (Ponting) has been fantastic with player management, it’s important for me to get trust too.”

Ponting said of Iyer, who was bought for $3.17 million in November’s auction, “It was pretty obvious with the amount of money we spent on him, we wanted him here. He’s a man who has been so good and has a sparkle for captaincy, he has led this team superbly.”

Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five times, will play the eliminator on May 30 after finishing fourth in the group phase.

“We just want to play good cricket going forward, figure out the right template for the batting group,” Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya said. “Not much panic though, we knew what was at stake.”

Gujarat Titans’ position will depend on the result of the final league match between Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

In the IPL playoff format, the winner of the first qualifier will move straight to the final, while the loser will get another chance in the second qualifier.

Mumbai Indians made 184-7, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 57 off 39 balls.

South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton hit 27 in an opening partnership of 44 with Rohit Sharma, who made 24. Rickelton was dismissed in the sixth over as Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals, including Rohit and England’s Will Jacks, who scored 17.

Suryakumar steadied the innings with a 44-run stand with Pandya, who made 26 off 15 balls and hit two fours and two sixes before falling to South African left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

Naman Dhir, batting at number seven, and Suryakumar added 23 runs in the 19th over. Dhir scored 20 from 12 balls before being dismissed by left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh at the start of the final over. Arshdeep also removed Suryakumar in the same over, finishing with two wickets for three runs.

(With inputs from agencies)

