Suthar takes six wickets on debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

DEBUTANT spinner Manav Suthar took six wickets as India bowled out Afghanistan for 152 and enforced the follow-on on day three of the one-off Test on Monday.

Afghanistan resumed on 113-5 in reply to India’s first-innings 564-8 declared and were bowled out late in the first session in New Chandigarh.

Rahmat Shah made 60 before the visitors were dismissed in 58.4 overs.

At lunch, Afghanistan were 18-0 in their second innings, still trailing India by 394 runs.

Sediqullah Atal was unbeaten on 16 and Abdul Malik on two.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna struck early in the morning session after Azmatullah Omarzai inside-edged the ball on to his stumps and was out for a duck.

Rahmat and Sharafuddin Ashraf then added 24 runs to resist the Indian bowlers during the first hour of play. Ashraf made 11 before he was trapped lbw by Suthar.

Rahmat brought up his sixth Test half-century with a boundary.

Suthar, the 23-year-old left-arm spinner, followed up his three wickets on Sunday with another strong spell. He bowled Rahmat to complete his five-wicket haul and then trapped Mohammad Saleem lbw for a duck three balls later.

Suthar finished with figures of 6-33. He became only the fifth Indian and the first since Ravichandran Ashwin in 2011 to take a six-wicket haul on Test debut.

Washington Sundar wrapped up the innings by dismissing number 11 Ziaur Rahman for six.