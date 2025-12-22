Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pakistan clinch Under-19 Asia Cup after big win over India

Pakistan won their second Under-19 Asia Cup title. As in recent meetings, there were no formal greetings between players from the two teams after the match.

Sameer Minhas

Pakistan posted 347 for eight after Minhas scored 172 off 113 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes. Chasing the target, India needed a strong response but were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA suffered a 191-run defeat against Pakistan in the 50-over Under-19 Asia Cup final on Sunday, as Sameer Minhas’ hundred and the Pakistan pacers decided the match.

Pakistan won their second Under-19 Asia Cup title. As in recent meetings, there were no formal greetings between players from the two teams after the match.

Pakistan posted 347 for eight after Minhas scored 172 off 113 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes. Chasing the target, India needed a strong response but were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

Pakistan’s pace attack of Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan kept pressure on the Indian batters with hard lengths. Raza finished with figures of 4 for 42, Sayyam took 2 for 38 and Subhan claimed 2 for 29.

India captain Ayush Mhatre said: “There were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs. The boys really played well and tournament was good for us.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a reception for the Under-19 team that defeated India in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

The team received a welcome at the Islamabad airport in a reception that is “usually reserved only for senior teams.”

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, described the win as a major achievement for cricket in the country.

asia cup finalindia vs pakistanpakistan cricketunder-19 asia cup

Related News

Australia crush Ashes dreams as England left in pain
Featured

Australia crush Ashes dreams as England left in pain

Injured Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes
Cricket

Injured Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes

More For You

Ashes 2025 Adelaide Test

Focusing only on England’s errors undersells Australia’s performance

Getty Images

Ashes 2025: Australia’s attack exposes England again as third Test tilts in Adelaide

Highlights

  • Australia reduce England to 213/8 by stumps on Day 2 of the third Test
  • England squander favourable batting conditions amid another collapse
  • Cummins, Lyon and Boland lead a relentless Australian bowling display

Heat, confusion and a familiar England unraveling

A blistering afternoon at Adelaide Oval leaves England once again asking uncomfortable questions. Travis Head’s exasperated cry of “What is going on here?”, picked up by the stump microphones, captures the mood as England let a golden opportunity slip on one of the hottest Test days the ground has seen.

England’s batting falters on a pitch that is flat and slow, conditions that should invite control and long partnerships. Instead, familiar frailties resurface, pushing them towards yet another damaging position in an Ashes series where expectations had been high.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us