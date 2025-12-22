Pakistan clinch Under-19 Asia Cup after big win over India

INDIA suffered a 191-run defeat against Pakistan in the 50-over Under-19 Asia Cup final on Sunday, as Sameer Minhas’ hundred and the Pakistan pacers decided the match.

Pakistan won their second Under-19 Asia Cup title. As in recent meetings, there were no formal greetings between players from the two teams after the match.

Pakistan posted 347 for eight after Minhas scored 172 off 113 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes. Chasing the target, India needed a strong response but were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

Pakistan’s pace attack of Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan kept pressure on the Indian batters with hard lengths. Raza finished with figures of 4 for 42, Sayyam took 2 for 38 and Subhan claimed 2 for 29.

India captain Ayush Mhatre said: “There were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs. The boys really played well and tournament was good for us.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a reception for the Under-19 team that defeated India in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

The team received a welcome at the Islamabad airport in a reception that is “usually reserved only for senior teams.”

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, described the win as a major achievement for cricket in the country.