Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asia Cup 2025: India favourites as Pakistan bid for revenge in final

Pakistan hope to break India’s stranglehold and upset the odds in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025: India favourites as Pakistan bid for revenge in final

Pakistan and India players REUTERS/Raghed Waked

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 28, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PAKISTAN will be gunning for revenge but an unbeaten India look firm favourites to retain the Asia Cup title when they clash in a potentially testy final in Dubai on Sunday (28).

The Indian juggernaut has crushed every opposition on their path before swaggering into the final of the eight-team tournament looking every inch the reigning 20-over world champions.

Pakistan were swatted aside twice, first in the group stage and then in Super Fours, by an India team containing the world's top-ranked batter and bowler in the T20 format in opener Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Six-hitting machine Abhishek is also the tournament's leading scorer with 309 runs from six innings, often setting the tone of India's batting in the first six powerplay overs.

In a low-scoring tournament where only Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka managed a century, Abhishek's red-hot form at the top meant skipper Suryakumar Yadav's struggle with the bat has not really been felt.

Wily seamer Jasprit Bumrah has helped India control the powerplay overs with the ball but left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been their wrecker-in-chief leading the bowlers' chart with 13 wickets.

Fellow spinners Axar Patel and Chakravarthy have also kept it tight in the middle overs and the slew of all-rounders at his disposal has left Suryakumar practically spoilt for bowling choices.

Sparks flew and tempers frayed both times India and Pakistan met in what is their first tournament since a military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India survived a scare in Friday's (26) dead rubber when they edged out Sri Lanka via Super Over, which should shake off any complacency that might have crept into their campaign.

"(I got) what I wanted from the boys -- just to try and execute their plans, be clear and not to fear," Suryakumar said of their flawless campaign heading into the final.

"That was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final."

Pakistan will naturally be motivated to avoid a third defeat to India in a single tournament and will take heart from their narrow victory in Thursday's (25) virtual semi-final against Bangladesh.

"Very excited," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said of the final against India. "We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them."

Meanwhile, Agha condemned India's refusal to shake hands with them, calling it "not good for cricket".

India angered Pakistan by not shaking hands in either of the first two meetings between the teams in the UAE. The tension increased when players exchanged words during last Sunday's (21) clash, with India filing an official complaint over gestures made by Pakistan duo Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan.

Agha said the lack of handshakes had left him perplexed.

"I have been playing competitive cricket since 2007 and have never seen a game go without a handshake," Agha said on Saturday (27), speaking for the first time on the controversy.

"It is not good for cricket. Even in worst times between Pakistan and India, players have shaken hands. My father is a great fan of cricket, and he never told me that such a thing happened."

Agha said players must be careful not to cross the line when it comes to discipline.

"I think every individual has his own style. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not. If you control the aggression of a fast bowler, then nothing is left.

"Every player knows how to deal with his emotions. I give free hand to my players to react on the ground unless he is disrespecting other players and the country."

The Pakistan skipper said his team will follow the protocols for a captains' photo shoot with the trophy on Sunday, which India is likely to boycott.

"They do what they want to do," said Agha. "We will do what is in our protocol. Rest is up to them, if they want to come for that it's up to them. If they do not want to come, don't come."

(Agencies)

india vs pakistanasia cup 2025

Related News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards
News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards

migrants
News

First migrants arrive in UK under ‘one-in one-out’ deal with France

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

More For You

population growth

ONS said population growth was fastest in England at 1.2 per cent, compared with 0.7 per cent in Scotland, 0.6 per cent in Wales and 0.4 per cent in Northern Ireland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Immigration drives second-largest annual UK population growth in 75 years

Highlights:

  • UK population grew by 755,300 to 69.3 million in the year to mid-2024
  • Net international migration accounted for 98 per cent of growth
  • Births exceeded deaths by 16,239, but natural change was negative in Scotland and Wales
  • Net migration has since declined to 431,000, ONS figures show

THE UK population grew by 755,300 in the year to mid-2024, reaching an estimated 69.3 million, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was the second-largest annual increase in more than 75 years, driven mainly by immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

A police vehicle torched by the demonstrators is pictured along a street near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh on September 24, 2025. (Photo by TSEWANG RIGZIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

FIVE people were killed in India on Wednesday (24) as police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, leaving "dozens" injured, police said.

In the main city of Leh, demonstrators torched a police vehicle and the offices of prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, while officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse crowds, police said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai returns to Booker Prize shortlist with new novel

BOOKER PRIZE-winning author Kiran Desai on Tuesday (23) returned to the prestigious literary award shortlist with The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, a novel described by judges as a “vast and immersive” tale of two young Indians in America.

The 53-year-old Delhi-born author, who won the Booker Prize in 2006 with The Inheritance of Loss, joins six writers from around the world on the 2025 shortlist.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London
Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected fresh attacks from US president Donald Trump, who told world leaders that the British capital wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23), Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of Khan while also condemning migration and environmental policies in Europe. His words drew audible groans from some in the audience.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us