India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Asia Cup, no handshakes after match

INDIA defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. It was the first meeting between the two sides since their military conflict in May.

After the match, Indian players left the field without shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team’s decision was in line with the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. "We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India," he told reporters.

India had resisted calls to boycott the fixture. The two nations have not played a bilateral Test series since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

Background of tensions

In April, an attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir killed civilians.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attackers, which Islamabad denies.

The incident triggered the May conflict that killed more than 70 people in missile, drone and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire.

Pakistan’s response

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said he was disappointed by India’s move. "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game," he said.

"We went over there and they were already gone to the changing room, so that was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match."

Pakistan’s team management later said they had lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft.

"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," their statement said. "That is why skipper Salman Agha was not sent to the post match ceremony."

India dedicate win to army

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said India treated the fixture as "just another game" and dedicated the win to the armed forces.

"We stand with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces," he said.

Indian spinners dominate

On the field, Pakistan were restricted to 127-9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40, while Shaheen Shah Afridi hit an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls with four sixes.

India’s bowlers set up the victory. Hardik Pandya removed opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck in the first over, and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Haris for three.

Axar Patel struck twice, getting Fakhar Zaman (17) and captain Agha (3), while Kuldeep Yadav removed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls.

Suryakumar finishes chase

In reply, Abhishek Sharma gave India a rapid start with 31 off 13 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, before falling to spinner Saim Ayub.

Suryakumar Yadav led the chase with an unbeaten 47 and sealed the win with a six. India reached the target with 25 balls to spare.

With this victory, India have won both their matches and are close to qualifying for the Super Fours stage. Pakistan next face the UAE on Wednesday, while India play Oman on Friday.

