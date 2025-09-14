Skip to content
Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan brace for high-stakes clash

India have won 18 of their 21 matches since June 2024

Cricket fans with their bodies painted in the colours of the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose for photographs ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 14, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
INDIA and Pakistan face off on Sunday (14) in their first T20 International in more than 15 months, a contest carrying both sporting and political weight.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has urged his players to put emotions aside after recent cross-border tensions, stressing that focus must remain on cricket.

“It’s a very sensitive issue and I’ve got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public,” Ten Doeschate said. “But the team has to put those sentiments behind and focus on the 120 balls with bat and ball.”

The Asia Cup group-stage clash is being played under a new sports policy that allows India to face Pakistan in multinational events but not in bilateral series.

The two sides last met in June 2024. India, the reigning T20 world champions, have won 18 of their 21 matches since then and crushed hosts UAE in their opening fixture. Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, began their campaign with a convincing win over Oman after a recent tri-series triumph in Sharjah. India began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the UAE, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in just 27 balls last Thursday (11).

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images

With both teams likely to progress to the Super Four stage – and possibly meet again in the final on September 28– Sunday’s game is seen as the first of several high-intensity encounters.

India start as favourites, but Pakistan’s fresh line-up without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has shown promise under coach Mike Hesson.

Five match-ups to watch

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Shah Afridi
Gill, India’s vice-captain, faces Afridi for the first time in a T20 International. Afridi’s early movement remains a threat, but Gill’s strong record against left-arm seamers could make this a fascinating battle.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub
Ayub’s fearless hitting, including his trademark ‘No Look Six’, will be tested against Bumrah’s pace and movement. How the young batter responds could shape Pakistan’s innings.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman
The duel between India’s left-arm wrist-spinner and Pakistan’s aggressive opener may determine momentum. Fakhar has faced few bowlers of Kuldeep’s type in his career, making this contest especially intriguing.

Salman Ali Agha (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Abhishek Sharma vs Abrar Ahmed
India’s in-form southpaw has dominated leg-spinners in recent years, scoring at a strike rate near 300. Pakistan will need to use Abrar carefully if Abhishek settles in beyond the Powerplay.

Hasan Nawaz vs Varun Chakravarthy
Nawaz, Pakistan’s rising star, has a reputation for fast scoring but struggles against wrist spin. Chakravarthy’s deceptive variations may prove difficult to read.

For both sides, the game goes beyond cricket. As Doeschate said, “India do start as favourites tomorrow, but in games like this, anything can happen.”

