Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan brace for high-stakes clash

INDIA and Pakistan face off on Sunday (14) in their first T20 International in more than 15 months, a contest carrying both sporting and political weight.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has urged his players to put emotions aside after recent cross-border tensions, stressing that focus must remain on cricket.

“It’s a very sensitive issue and I’ve got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public,” Ten Doeschate said. “But the team has to put those sentiments behind and focus on the 120 balls with bat and ball.”

The Asia Cup group-stage clash is being played under a new sports policy that allows India to face Pakistan in multinational events but not in bilateral series.

The two sides last met in June 2024. India, the reigning T20 world champions, have won 18 of their 21 matches since then and crushed hosts UAE in their opening fixture. Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, began their campaign with a convincing win over Oman after a recent tri-series triumph in Sharjah. India began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the UAE, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in just 27 balls last Thursday (11).

With both teams likely to progress to the Super Four stage – and possibly meet again in the final on September 28– Sunday’s game is seen as the first of several high-intensity encounters.

India start as favourites, but Pakistan’s fresh line-up without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has shown promise under coach Mike Hesson.

Five match-ups to watch

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

Gill, India’s vice-captain, faces Afridi for the first time in a T20 International. Afridi’s early movement remains a threat, but Gill’s strong record against left-arm seamers could make this a fascinating battle.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub

Ayub’s fearless hitting, including his trademark ‘No Look Six’, will be tested against Bumrah’s pace and movement. How the young batter responds could shape Pakistan’s innings.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman

The duel between India’s left-arm wrist-spinner and Pakistan’s aggressive opener may determine momentum. Fakhar has faced few bowlers of Kuldeep’s type in his career, making this contest especially intriguing.

Abhishek Sharma vs Abrar Ahmed

India’s in-form southpaw has dominated leg-spinners in recent years, scoring at a strike rate near 300. Pakistan will need to use Abrar carefully if Abhishek settles in beyond the Powerplay.

Hasan Nawaz vs Varun Chakravarthy

Nawaz, Pakistan’s rising star, has a reputation for fast scoring but struggles against wrist spin. Chakravarthy’s deceptive variations may prove difficult to read.

For both sides, the game goes beyond cricket. As Doeschate said, “India do start as favourites tomorrow, but in games like this, anything can happen.”

