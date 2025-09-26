Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to clash in final

Pakistan secured their place in the final after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs

Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 26, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA and Pakistan will face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday (28), with political and on-field friction overshadowing their first-ever title clash in the regional tournament.

Pakistan secured their place in the final after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday (25), setting the stage for a blockbuster meeting with defending champions India.

The showdown comes months after deadly fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who have not played a bilateral series in over a decade.

Their most recent meetings in the group stage and Super Four round of this Asia Cup saw India skipper Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with counterpart Salman Agha.

Players from both sides also skipped post-match handshakes after the first and second encounters.

India comfortably won both the games, stretching their unbeaten run against Pakistan to seven matches dating back to 2022 -- three one-day internationals and four T20Is. India lead 12-3 in T20 matches.

In the Super Four clash, opener Sahibzada Farhan mimicked a gun celebration after his half-century, while pacer Haris Rauf made gestures appearing to mock India's military action during the four-day border conflict in May that left more than 70 people dead.

"Look, my message to the players is just focus on cricket and that certainly we will be doing," said Pakistan coach Mike Hesson after the team's narrow win over Bangladesh.

"In terms of gestures there has always been passion in terms of high-pressure games."

India, the reigning T20 world champions, remain tournament favourites.

They have won all five of their matches in this 17th edition of the Asia Cup, played in the T20 format, and are chasing a record-extending ninth title.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form with successive half-centuries, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

But their fielding has been suspect, with 12 dropped catches in the tournament so far.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy blamed the "ring of fire" created by the stadium's 350 floodlights for the butter-fingered display.

"We have to pick up our fielding, and definitely, the fielding coach has a lot to say," Chakravarthy said.

India, who won the 50-over Asia Cup in the previous edition, play Sri Lanka in an inconsequential Super Four match in Dubai on Friday (26).

Pakistan, two-time Asia Cup champions, will rely on their pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rauf to provide early breakthroughs, while spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz will aim to contain India's powerful batting lineup.

Their batting, however, remains a concern after collapsing to 49-5 against Bangladesh before recovering to post 135-8 which proved to be a winning total.

Suryakumar downplayed the on-field rivalry after hammering Pakistan for the second time in the tournament, but Hesson believes his team can throw up a challenge to the number one ranked T20 side.

The Asia Cup is being widely seen as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

(AFP)

india vs pakistanasia cup 2025

Related News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards
News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards

migrants
News

First migrants arrive in UK under ‘one-in one-out’ deal with France

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent
News

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

More For You

Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai returns to Booker Prize shortlist with new novel

BOOKER PRIZE-winning author Kiran Desai on Tuesday (23) returned to the prestigious literary award shortlist with The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, a novel described by judges as a “vast and immersive” tale of two young Indians in America.

The 53-year-old Delhi-born author, who won the Booker Prize in 2006 with The Inheritance of Loss, joins six writers from around the world on the 2025 shortlist.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London
Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected fresh attacks from US president Donald Trump, who told world leaders that the British capital wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23), Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of Khan while also condemning migration and environmental policies in Europe. His words drew audible groans from some in the audience.

Keep ReadingShow less
You will never be forgotten: Prince William tells Southport families

Prince William and Kate speak with pupils during their visit to Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport, Britain, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

You will never be forgotten: Prince William tells Southport families

PRINCE WILLIAM and his wife Kate visited Southport on Tuesday (23), in a show of support for the northern English community where three young girls were murdered last year at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

The knife attack during the summer vacation class last July shocked the nation and was followed by days of nationwide rioting, putting the quiet seaside town into the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dickie Bird

FILE PHOTO: Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell prior to the start of play during day one of the 1st Investec Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cricket's famous umpire 'Dickie' Bird dies

ONE of cricket's most famous umpires, Harold "Dickie" Bird, died peacefully at home at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday (23).

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals during his career from 1973 to 1996, including three World Cup finals. His final Test was at Lord's in 1996 between England and India, where Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their debuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us