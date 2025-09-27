Skip to content
India survive Nissanka onslaught to clinch Super Over win

Pathum Nissanka hit 107 off 58 balls to power Sri Lanka’s reply to India’s 202-5. His effort took the match into a Super Over after Sri Lanka also finished on 202-5.

India vs Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka congratulates Shubman Gill after the Super Over at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 27, 2025
Eastern Eye
INDIA defeated Sri Lanka in a Super Over after their Asia Cup Super Four match ended in a tie in Dubai on Friday.

Pathum Nissanka hit 107 off 58 balls to power Sri Lanka’s reply to India’s 202-5. His effort took the match into a Super Over after Sri Lanka also finished on 202-5.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the Super Over and conceded only two runs. Kusal Perera cut the first ball to deep point and Dasun Shanaka was dismissed on the fifth delivery.

Suryakumar Yadav sealed the match for India with a boundary off the first ball of their Super Over. India have now won all six matches and will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Nissanka’s maiden T20 century included seven fours and six sixes. He added 127 for the second wicket with Perera, who scored 58. Varun Chakravarthy broke the stand by dismissing Perera as India’s spinners pulled the game back.

Harshit Rana dismissed Nissanka at the start of the final over with Sri Lanka needing 12 runs, and restricted them to 11.

Earlier, India batted first and reached 202-5. Opener Abhishek Sharma made 61 off 31 balls and shared a 59-run stand with Suryakumar, who scored 12. Abhishek, with a strike-rate of over 200 in the tournament, completed his third consecutive half-century with back-to-back boundaries.

Captain Charith Asalanka dismissed Abhishek before Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson added 66 for the fourth wicket. Samson made 39, while Varma scored 49. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 21 to push India past 200.

India will meet Pakistan for the third time in the tournament. The two sides have not played a bilateral series in more than 10 years. Their group-stage and Super Four matches also ended without the customary post-match handshakes, with Suryakumar Yadav declining to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

(With inputs from agencies)

Dickie Bird

FILE PHOTO: Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell prior to the start of play during day one of the 1st Investec Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cricket's famous umpire 'Dickie' Bird dies

ONE of cricket's most famous umpires, Harold "Dickie" Bird, died peacefully at home at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday (23).

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals during his career from 1973 to 1996, including three World Cup finals. His final Test was at Lord's in 1996 between England and India, where Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their debuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

India players line up alongside Pakistan players for national anthems before the match REUTERS/Raghed Waked

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

INDIA and Pakistan are gearing up for another high-voltage encounter in the Asia Cup, with their second meeting of the tournament scheduled for Sunday (21) in Dubai.

The two sides had already secured their places in the Super Four from Group A, and all eyes are now on their second showdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harmanpreet praises bowlers as India crush Australia in record ODI win
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet praises bowlers as India crush Australia in record ODI win

INDIA’s bowlers kept creating opportunities despite another sloppy day in the field, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Wednesday (17) after her side beat Australia Women by a record 102 runs to level the series.

The victory marked the first time any team had beaten Australia by more than 100 runs in women’s ODI history. It came on the back of Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 91-ball 117 — her second-fastest century for India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Apollo-BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the new contract with Apollo Tyres runs until March 2028. (Photo: BCCI)

Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor until 2028

INDIAN cricket has signed Apollo Tyres as its new lead sponsor after fantasy sports platform Dream11 ended its contract following a government ban on online gambling.

The men's team travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Asia Cup without a sponsor on their shirts after Dream11 exited the deal, which was worth about $44 million and was set to run until 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tagenarine Chanderpaul,

Tagenarine Chanderpaul. (Photo by PAT HOELSCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

Chanderpaul, Athanaze return as West Indies name squad for India tour

BATSMEN Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were recalled to the West Indies ranks when they were named in the squad to tour India on Tuesday (16) while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is included for the first time.

The two-Test series, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi, marks the West Indies' first tour to India since 2018 and forms part of the World Test Championship.

Keep ReadingShow less
