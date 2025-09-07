First India-Pakistan match since conflict headlines Asia Cup

Highlights:

India and Pakistan to meet for the first time since May’s conflict

Asia Cup begins Tuesday in the UAE as preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh opposes the fixture, citing tensions between the nations

India are defending champions and lead Pakistan 10-3 in T20 internationals

INDIA and Pakistan will meet for the first time in cricket since their military conflict in May when they face each other in the Asia Cup starting Tuesday.

The Twenty20 tournament, played in the United Arab Emirates, will also act as preparation for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year. The competition opens in Abu Dhabi with Afghanistan against Hong Kong.

India and Pakistan are in the same group and will play in Dubai on September 14. They could meet as many as three times before the tournament ends on September 28.

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram urged players and supporters to “remain disciplined and not cross the line” ahead of the contest.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2012 and now meet only in tournaments at neutral venues.

Tensions remain high after the four-day conflict in May, the most intense since 1999, which left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire was declared.

Relations were also strained when India’s team of retired players, led by Yuvraj Singh, pulled out of matches against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends held in England earlier this year. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, part of that team, said he opposed the Asia Cup match.

“Blood and sweat cannot co-exist,” Harbhajan told The Times of India. “It cannot be the case that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter.”

India and Pakistan last played in Dubai in February during the 50-over Champions Trophy. India won by six wickets and went on to claim the title. India are also the defending Asia Cup champions.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have a 10-3 record against Pakistan in T20 internationals. Pakistan will be without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been dropped from the format due to poor form.

India won the 2023 Asia Cup, played in the 50-over format, by beating Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The five full members of the Asian Cricket Council — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — qualified automatically for the tournament. They are joined by Hong Kong, Oman and the UAE, who progressed from the ACC Premier Cup.

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman. Group B has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. The group stage will be followed by a Super Four round and the final in Dubai.

