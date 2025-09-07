Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

First India-Pakistan match since conflict headlines Asia Cup

India and Pakistan are in the same group and will play in Dubai on September 14. They could meet as many as three times before the tournament ends on September 28.

India vs Pakistan

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after he took a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group match against Pakistan on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Highlights:

  • India and Pakistan to meet for the first time since May’s conflict
  • Asia Cup begins Tuesday in the UAE as preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup
  • Harbhajan Singh opposes the fixture, citing tensions between the nations
  • India are defending champions and lead Pakistan 10-3 in T20 internationals

INDIA and Pakistan will meet for the first time in cricket since their military conflict in May when they face each other in the Asia Cup starting Tuesday.

The Twenty20 tournament, played in the United Arab Emirates, will also act as preparation for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year. The competition opens in Abu Dhabi with Afghanistan against Hong Kong.

India and Pakistan are in the same group and will play in Dubai on September 14. They could meet as many as three times before the tournament ends on September 28.

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram urged players and supporters to “remain disciplined and not cross the line” ahead of the contest.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since 2012 and now meet only in tournaments at neutral venues.

Tensions remain high after the four-day conflict in May, the most intense since 1999, which left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire was declared.

Relations were also strained when India’s team of retired players, led by Yuvraj Singh, pulled out of matches against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends held in England earlier this year. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, part of that team, said he opposed the Asia Cup match.

“Blood and sweat cannot co-exist,” Harbhajan told The Times of India. “It cannot be the case that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter.”

India and Pakistan last played in Dubai in February during the 50-over Champions Trophy. India won by six wickets and went on to claim the title. India are also the defending Asia Cup champions.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have a 10-3 record against Pakistan in T20 internationals. Pakistan will be without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been dropped from the format due to poor form.

India won the 2023 Asia Cup, played in the 50-over format, by beating Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The five full members of the Asian Cricket Council — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — qualified automatically for the tournament. They are joined by Hong Kong, Oman and the UAE, who progressed from the ACC Premier Cup.

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman. Group B has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. The group stage will be followed by a Super Four round and the final in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)

asia cupcricketindia vs pakistanpahalgamt20 world cupuae

Related News

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal
Cricket

Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season
Cricket

Rajasthan Royals lose coach Dravid ahead of 2026 IPL season

Hasaranga Asia Cup squad
Cricket

Sri Lanka recall fit-again Hasaranga for Asia Cup

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report
Cricket

India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

More For You

Salman-Agha

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Agha, Rauf shine as Pakistan beat Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

SALMAN AGHA’s unbeaten half century and Haris Rauf’s four wickets guided Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-series in Sharjah on Friday.

Agha scored 53 not out from 36 balls, hitting three sixes and three boundaries, as Pakistan posted 182-7 in their 20 overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Afghanistan

Afghanistan, who have not played a T20 international in 2025, will face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asia Cup: Rashid Khan to lead spin-heavy Afghanistan; Mehidy left out of Bangladesh squad

AFGHANISTAN on Sunday named a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes spinners Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi alongside captain Rashid Khan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us