First Australia-India T20 abandoned after rain interruption

After being sent in on a cold night, India made a strong start before rain interrupted play twice, leaving no possibility of resumption.

India vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Shubman Gill walk off the field as rain interrupts play during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025.

Oct 29, 2025
THE FIRST Twenty20 international between Australia and India was abandoned due to persistent rain in Canberra on Wednesday, with India at 97 for one in 9.4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten on 39, while Shubman Gill was on 37 when play was called off.

After being sent in on a cold night, India made a strong start before rain interrupted play twice, leaving no possibility of resumption.

Abhishek Sharma opened aggressively, stepping down the pitch to Josh Hazlewood on his first delivery. He struck four boundaries in his 19-run knock before falling to Nathan Ellis, caught by Tim David at mid-off after being deceived by a slower delivery.

Captain Yadav hit a six off Hazlewood before drizzle halted play with the score at 43 for one after five overs. Play resumed after a 45-minute break, with the match reduced to 18 overs. Yadav and Gill accelerated the scoring, adding quick runs before rain returned with India at 97 for one. No further play was possible.

The second T20 will be played at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

