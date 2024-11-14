Tilak Varma’s ton guides India to T20 series win over South Africa

South Africa, chasing 220, was held to 208-7, giving India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 107 from 56 balls. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

TILAK VARMA scored his maiden international century to help India secure an 11-run victory over South Africa in the third Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. The 22-year-old left-hander remained unbeaten on 107 from 56 balls, leading India to a total of 219-6.

“I was waiting for this for a long time, coming back after injury,” Varma told SuperSport, referencing a hand injury that had kept him out earlier in 2024.

Varma showcased the “fearless cricket” championed by captain Suryakumar Yadav. Promoted to bat at number three, he came to the crease after Sanju Samson was dismissed for a second consecutive duck by Marco Jansen. Varma quickly went on the attack, hitting Jansen for a four and a six on the second and third balls he faced. His innings included eight fours and seven sixes.

“I was just thinking I have got an opportunity to bat at number three and I just wanted to express myself,” he said.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav noted that Varma had requested to bat higher up the order. “He asked for it and he responded,” Yadav said.

Abhishek Sharma, also a left-hander, played aggressively with 50 off 25 balls, including three fours and five sixes, in a 107-run partnership off 52 balls with Varma for the second wicket.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (41) and Jansen (54) provided late resistance, adding 105 runs in the last seven overs. Klaasen struck three consecutive sixes off leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, while Jansen made a rapid 16-ball half-century before being trapped lbw by Arshdeep Singh in the final over.

Under pressure from India’s aggressive batting, South Africa bowled three no-balls and 10 wides, which proved costly, while India conceded only one wide.

Brief Scores:

India 219-6 in 20 overs (A Sharma 50, T Varma 107 not out; A Simelane 2-34, K Maharaj 2-36).

South Africa 208-7 in 20 overs (H Klaasen 41, M. Jansen 54; Arshdeep Singh 3-37, V Chakravarthy 2-54).

India won by 11 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. The final match will be held on November 15 in Johannesburg.

(With inputs from AFP)