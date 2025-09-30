Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nepal seal historic T20 series win over West Indies

Batting first, Nepal made 173 for six in 20 overs with half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. The bowlers then dismissed the West Indies in 17.1 overs to win by 90 runs.

Nepal cricket

This was the biggest margin of victory for an associate member against a full member. (Photo credit: X/@CricketNep)

X/@CricketNep
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

NEPAL bowled out the West Indies for 83 in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday to secure a 2-0 lead in the series and their first-ever bilateral win against a Test-playing nation, with one match left.

Batting first, Nepal made 173 for six in 20 overs with half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. The bowlers then dismissed the West Indies in 17.1 overs to win by 90 runs.

Mohammad Aadil Alam finished with 4-24 while Kushal Bhurtel took 3-16 in just 2.1 overs of leg spin.

This was the biggest margin of victory for an associate member against a full member. West Indies’ 83 was also the lowest total by a full member against an associate side.

"We are very happy. It took a lot to win against a Test-playing country," Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said. His side had won the first match on Saturday by 19 runs.

"After two days, winning a bilateral series feels really great. The way we've been playing the last two or three years, lots of eyes are on us. We want to continue this way and play more against Test-playing nations," he said.

Nepal’s innings was built on a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket between Aasif Sheikh, who remained unbeaten on 68, and Jora, who scored 63 off 39 balls with five sixes.

West Indies were reduced to 23 for three and, after recovering to 63 for four in the 12th over, collapsed to 83 all out.

"For us, it's just about understanding really fast that this is international cricket," said West Indies captain Akeal Hosein. "If you try to benchmark yourself here and can't match the level, then you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself if you're really international material."

The defeat comes two months after West Indies were bowled out for 27 by Australia in a Test match, the second-lowest score in Test history. The two-time T20 World Cup winners also failed to qualify for the 2023 50-over World Cup and are currently outside the qualification places for 2027.

The third match is on Tuesday, with Nepal aiming for a 3-0 sweep.

"We want to finish the series on a high note," said Paudel. "The motivation is to complete a clean sweep but for that, we have to start again from the beginning. We want to carry this momentum into the qualifiers, and we want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup."

(With inputs from agencies)

nepal vs west indiesrohit paudelsharjah t20t20 series

Related News

Asia Cup 2025
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to clash in final

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

The Indian delegation in London
Athletics

India proposes Ahmedabad as host city for Commonwealth Games

More For You

India

The presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour, with reports saying India did not want to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council head Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo: Getty Images)

India clinch ninth Asia Cup title with win over Pakistan, skip presentation

Highlights:

  • India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win ninth Asia Cup title
  • Team did not attend delayed trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai
  • Tilak Varma hit unbeaten 69, Kuldeep Yadav took 4-30
  • Abhishek Sharma named player of the tournament

INDIA defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to win a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title but did not attend the trophy presentation ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and Hussain Talat run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia Cup 2025: Nawaz, Talat steer Pakistan to crucial win over Sri Lanka

PAKISTAN kept their Asia Cup campaign alive with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (23).

With both teams having lost their opening fixtures of the second round, defeat wasn't an option and Pakistan's bowlers rose to the occasion tying Sri Lanka down to 133-8 on a featherbed of a pitch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dickie Bird

FILE PHOTO: Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell prior to the start of play during day one of the 1st Investec Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cricket's famous umpire 'Dickie' Bird dies

ONE of cricket's most famous umpires, Harold "Dickie" Bird, died peacefully at home at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday (23).

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals during his career from 1973 to 1996, including three World Cup finals. His final Test was at Lord's in 1996 between England and India, where Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their debuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

India players line up alongside Pakistan players for national anthems before the match REUTERS/Raghed Waked

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

INDIA and Pakistan are gearing up for another high-voltage encounter in the Asia Cup, with their second meeting of the tournament scheduled for Sunday (21) in Dubai.

The two sides had already secured their places in the Super Four from Group A, and all eyes are now on their second showdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harmanpreet praises bowlers as India crush Australia in record ODI win
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet praises bowlers as India crush Australia in record ODI win

INDIA’s bowlers kept creating opportunities despite another sloppy day in the field, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Wednesday (17) after her side beat Australia Women by a record 102 runs to level the series.

The victory marked the first time any team had beaten Australia by more than 100 runs in women’s ODI history. It came on the back of Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 91-ball 117 — her second-fastest century for India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us