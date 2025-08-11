Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.
Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.
Sherfane Rutherford made 45 from 33 balls to help the hosts recover from a poor start. Chase sealed the win with a boundary off Hasan Ali.
"I'm happy with the win. We had to come in and level the series, so very pleased," Chase said after being named man of the match.
Pakistan had won the opening ODI on Friday, with debutant Hasan Nawaz scoring 63 not out and sharing an unbeaten 104-run stand with Hussain Talat to chase down West Indies’ 280 with five wickets and seven balls to spare.
Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets in that match.
The third and final ODI will be played in Tarouba on Tuesday.
