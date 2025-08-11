Skip to content
Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aug 11, 2025
PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Sherfane Rutherford made 45 from 33 balls to help the hosts recover from a poor start. Chase sealed the win with a boundary off Hasan Ali.

"I'm happy with the win. We had to come in and level the series, so very pleased," Chase said after being named man of the match.

Pakistan had won the opening ODI on Friday, with debutant Hasan Nawaz scoring 63 not out and sharing an unbeaten 104-run stand with Hussain Talat to chase down West Indies’ 280 with five wickets and seven balls to spare.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets in that match.

The third and final ODI will be played in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

IND ENG

Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes after the series is drawn 2-2 after day five of the Fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 04, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Siraj, Gill and Stokes: Key takeaways from England-India series

INDIA ended the five-Test series against England with a six-run win at the Oval, levelling the series 2-2. England, who held the advantage going into the final day, lost their last seven wickets for just 66 runs.

India came back strongly in the deciding match after being on the back foot, and finished the series with two wins. England had been dominant in crucial moments earlier in the series but could not hold on in the final Test.

​Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj reacts after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Siraj stars as India beat England in Oval thriller to tie series 2-2

MOHAMMED SIRAJ delivered a match-winning performance as India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday (4), levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Siraj claimed five wickets for 104 runs in the second innings, including a decisive spell of 3-9 on the final morning, to secure India’s narrowest Test victory. England, chasing 374, were bowled out for 367.

Washington-Sundar-Getty

Washington Sundar hits Atkinson for 6 runs during day three of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 02, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jaiswal century, Sundar fifty set up India’s strong position in Oval Test

YASHASVI JAISWAL scored a hundred and Washington Sundar hit a quick fifty as India set England a target of 374 in the final Test at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Zak Crawley with the last ball of the third day to boost India’s chances of levelling the series.

India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings on Saturday, leaving England to chase 374 with two days remaining. Siraj yorked Crawley for 14 with just two balls left, leaving England at 50-1 at stumps. Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 34, with England needing 324 more runs.

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

India's Akash Deep reacts with England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Reuters/Paul Childs

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

INDIA clawed their way back into the deciding Test against England on Friday (1), overcoming a fragile batting collapse and delivering a fiery response with both ball and attitude on a dramatic day at the Oval.

The visitors ended Day 2 on 75-2, leading by 52 runs, but it was the off-field tension and on-field flare-ups that added another layer of intensity to an already thrilling series.

