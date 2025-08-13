Skip to content
Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Aug 13, 2025
FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Batting first, West Indies made 294-6 in 50 overs, with captain Shai Hope scoring an unbeaten century. It was the team’s first ODI series win over Pakistan since 1991.

"We stress on negatives a lot in West Indies," said Hope. "So many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history. Seales is a quality bowler... He's a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up."

Pakistan’s innings faltered early as Seales dismissed Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan in the first three overs, reducing them to 8-3. He then trapped Babar Azam lbw for nine.

"Seales made it difficult for us. Done so throughout the series. But we lost three early wickets, that's what cost us," said Pakistan captain Rizwan.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took two wickets in the middle overs before Seales removed Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah to complete his six-wicket haul. The match ended when number 11 Abrar Ahmed was run out by Roston Chase.

Pakistan had chosen to field first and kept West Indies’ scoring in check early on. The hosts were 68-3 when Keacy Carty was dismissed lbw by Abrar for 17. Sherfane Rutherford scored 15 from 40 balls before being dismissed by Ayub.

Chase added 36 runs quickly to support Hope before being bowled by Naseem. Motie was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz as the innings slowed.

Hope and Justin Greaves then put on 110 runs from the final 8.1 overs. Hope finished on 120 not out, hitting 10 fours and five sixes, his 18th ODI century. He is now behind only Brian Lara and Chris Gayle in the list of most ODI centuries for West Indies.

Greaves scored 43 not out from 24 balls to help set the target.

(Agencies)

