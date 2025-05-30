Skip to content
England beat West Indies by 238 runs in first ODI

This victory, achieved under Harry Brook’s first match as permanent white-ball captain, saw England post a total of 400-8 before bowling out the West Indies for 162.

England vs West Indies

The 238-run margin was England's second-largest win, in terms of runs, in all ODI cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

May 30, 2025
ENGLAND defeated the West Indies by 238 runs in the first one-day international at Edgbaston on Thursday.

This victory, achieved under Harry Brook’s first match as permanent white-ball captain, saw England post a total of 400-8 before bowling out the West Indies for 162. It ended a seven-match losing streak in ODI cricket and put England 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

The 238-run margin was England's second-largest win, in terms of runs, in all ODI cricket.

Jacob Bethell, playing on his Warwickshire home ground and recently back from the Indian Premier League, was England’s top scorer with 82. Ben Duckett (60), Brook (58), and Joe Root (57) also made fifties in a strong batting performance.

The West Indies bowlers had a tough outing, with paceman Jayden Seales taking four wickets but conceding 84 runs in nine overs.

Chasing 401, the West Indies innings ended with more than 23 overs left. Seales' unbeaten 29 was the top score, one of just three contributions over 20 in the innings.

Jamie Overton (3-22) and Saqib Mahmood (3-32) led the England bowling attack, taking six wickets between them.

The series continues in Cardiff on Sunday and concludes at the Oval on Tuesday.

