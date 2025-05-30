England beat West Indies by 238 runs in first ODI

"I thought I was going to be constantly out of breath or struggling, but it wasn't actually as bad as I thought it was going to be," the 28-year-old recalled of his time playing for the Kathmandu Gurkhas.

"I think I noticed it more so with sixes. When they got the ball it absolutely went miles. A lot of balls ... kept going and going and going.

"When you think you've hit one straight up and it's a 70-metre six."

Apart from the extra flight of the ball at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground near Kathmandu, Douthwaite's other big takeaway from the experience was the enthusiasm of the Nepali fans.

"Cricket in Nepal is probably like the Premier League in England ... there's a kind of almost Indian cricket feel about the way people appreciate and love the game," he told Reuters.

This was the third attempt by Nepal, which became an ICC associate member in 1996 and has qualified for the T20 World Cup twice, to follow in the path of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by launching its own Twenty20 league.

The NPL hopes the passion of the fans, combined with the country's unique geography and society, will carve out a niche in a landscape dominated by the likes of the IPL and Australia's Big Bash League.

"We're rich in terms of nature," said Sandesh Katwal, the chief executive of the Gurkhas, one of eight NPL franchises.

"It's a beautiful country and we're a friendly, welcoming people. The weather, the hospitality suits international players."

Former England batting all-rounder and IPL veteran Ravi Bopara, who turned out for Chitwan Rhinos, said it was a great experience, even if he turned down the offer of a helicopter trip to Everest Base Camp.

A modest budget meant the NPL could not attract the really big names in the sport.

All eight NPL franchises fetched a combined price of under $1.23 million (£884,559) at an auction held last September. Prize money for the champions, Janakpur Bolts, was around $81,000 (£58,250).

By contrast, India's Rishabh Pant, the highest-paid player in the IPL, commanded over £2m in the league's player auction for the 2025 edition.

A rushed first season also made it difficult to recruit international players, Katwal said.

"Everything happened within a one to two-month period ... most international players were already occupied. Many didn't know about this tournament," he added.

"Since Christmas was near, many overseas players were in a hurry to return. From the second season I think we can plan to start a bit earlier, October or November."

Nevertheless, the NPL proved to be an effective proving ground for Nepal's domestic talent, Bopara said.

"There was a group of players who were full of potential but lacked experience," he added.

Katwal said he hoped the NPL would provide that valuable competitive experience, as the IPL has done for young Indian talents.

"It's a dream come true for Nepali players ... sharing practice sessions with the foreign players, they definitely learned a lot. We also had coaches from India, Sri Lanka, England and elsewhere," he said.

"Since the IPL has started, you can see young players getting opportunities and it has paid off. The NPL is also an opportunity for Nepali players, a starting point."

