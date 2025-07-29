Skip to content
 
Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

The Surrey paceman's return is the only change from the group that played at Old Trafford, where India held on for a draw on Sunday after batting for five sessions and 143 overs.

​Overton

Overton, who earned his only Test cap in 2022, joins seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in the 15-man squad competing for a place in the starting eleven.

ENGLAND have included fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton in their squad for the decisive fifth Test against India at the Oval this week.

The Surrey paceman’s return is the only change from the group that played at Old Trafford, where India held on for a draw on Sunday after batting for five sessions and 143 overs.

Ben Stokes’ side were in a strong position to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after gaining a first-innings lead of 311. However, they managed to take only four wickets in India’s second innings, with Chris Woakes striking twice in the first over.

Stokes said that “fresh legs” might be needed among the bowlers for the fifth Test, which begins on Thursday.

Woakes and Brydon Carse have featured in all four matches so far, while Jofra Archer has played back-to-back Tests after a four-year absence.

Stokes said he is “very unlikely” to miss the game despite struggling with injuries at Old Trafford, but the short turnaround suggests changes could be made.

Overton, who earned his only Test cap in 2022, joins seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in the 15-man squad competing for a place in the starting eleven.

Tongue, who took 11 wickets in the first two Tests, was expensive, while Atkinson has not played a first-class match since England’s win against Zimbabwe in May.

Liam Dawson is expected to remain as England’s main spinner despite taking just one wicket across two innings in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies)

ben stokescricketengland vs indiajamie overton

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc