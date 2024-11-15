  • Friday, November 15, 2024
England secure T20 series victory over West Indies

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA – NOVEMBER 14: England batters Jamie Overton and Rehan Ahmed celebrate winning the 3rd International t20 between the West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 14, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ENGLAND defeated the West Indies by three wickets in the third T20 international in Saint Lucia on Thursday, sealing a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The win allows England to play the remaining two games without any pressure.

The West Indies, after a collapse to 37-5, managed to post 145-8, largely thanks to a 54-run knock by captain Rovman Powell. England faced some challenges during their chase but secured victory with four balls to spare.

Sam Curran top-scored for England with 41, supported by crucial contributions from Will Jacks (32) and Liam Livingstone (39). Livingstone was dropped three times but helped steer England to the target.

Earlier, rain delayed the start, and England’s bowlers dominated the West Indies’ top order. Saqib Mahmood, who took 3-17, and Jofra Archer set the tone as none of the West Indies’ top five batters reached double figures. Mahmood removed Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Shimron Hetmyer, while Archer dismissed Nicholas Pooran.

Powell, aided by Romario Shepherd, led a recovery with a 73-run partnership before Shepherd was dismissed lbw by Jamie Overton for 30. Overton also took the wickets of Gudakesh Motie and Powell, who hit four sixes in his 41-ball innings. Alzarri Joseph added 21 off 19 balls to push the West Indies to a respectable total.

In England’s chase, Akeal Hosein dismissed Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler, leaving them at 37-3. However, Jacks, Curran, and Livingstone ensured a steady path to victory.

Buttler praised his team’s performance, particularly highlighting the contributions of Mahmood and Curran. “A real collective effort to win the series. We set the tone with the ball in every game,” he said.

West Indies skipper Powell pointed to his side’s powerplay struggles as a key factor in the loss. “It is disappointing we keep losing wickets in the powerplay. We’ve got to be our natural selves but the element of being smart is missing,” he said.

(With inputs from AFP)

