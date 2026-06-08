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Debutant Suthar leads India to biggest Test victory over Afghanistan

Left-arm spinner Suthar played a key role in India's win, returning figures of 6-33 in the first innings.

India vs Afghanistan

India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the only Test cricket match against Afghanistan on June 8, 2026.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 08, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIA's Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the match on debut as India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs on Monday to register their biggest Test victory.

India enforced the follow-on after bowling Afghanistan out for 152 in reply to their first-innings total of 564-8 declared. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav then shared seven wickets as Afghanistan were dismissed for 112 on the third day of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh.

Left-arm spinner Suthar played a key role in India's win, returning figures of 6-33 in the first innings.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, took two wickets in two balls to end Afghanistan's second innings after injured batter Sharafuddin Ashraf did not come out to bat.

Off-spinner Sundar reduced Afghanistan to 98-5 at tea before the visitors were bowled out in 35.5 overs in the final session.

Afghanistan's openers started steadily before fast bowler Mohammed Siraj trapped Abdul Malik lbw for eight.

Kuldeep then dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 24, while Sundar removed Rahmat Shah for 13.

Sundar struck again to dismiss captain Hashmatullah Shahidi for five. Wickets continued to fall, with Suthar trapping Afsar Zazai lbw for eight to claim his seventh wicket of the match.

Kuldeep then dismissed debutant Nangeyalia Kharote and Mohammad Saleem for a duck as 14 wickets fell on the day.

Afghanistan showed some resistance in the morning session, with Rahmat scoring 60 in the first innings.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna struck first, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck after the batter edged the ball onto his stumps.

Rahmat reached his sixth Test half-century with a four as he and Sharafuddin Ashraf added some resistance.

Suthar, 23, broke the partnership by trapping Ashraf lbw.

He then bowled Rahmat for his fifth wicket and trapped Mohammad Saleem lbw three balls later for a duck.

Suthar is only the fifth Indian, and the first since Ravichandran Ashwin in 2011, to take six wickets in an innings on Test debut.

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Manav Suthar

India's Manav Suthar (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the third day of the only Test match near Chandigarh.

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Suthar takes six wickets on debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

DEBUTANT spinner Manav Suthar took six wickets as India bowled out Afghanistan for 152 and enforced the follow-on on day three of the one-off Test on Monday.

Afghanistan resumed on 113-5 in reply to India’s first-innings 564-8 declared and were bowled out late in the first session in New Chandigarh.

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