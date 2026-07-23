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Suriya says ‘this is not the time to celebrate’ as he makes heartfelt birthday appeal to fans

His message came ahead of the release of Viswanathan & Sons

Suriya

Suriya urged fans not to organise birthday celebrations this year

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jul 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Suriya urged fans not to organise birthday celebrations this year.
  • The actor asked supporters to stand with students protesting over NEET.
  • His message came ahead of the release of Viswanathan & Sons.

Instead of celebrating his birthday, Suriya has urged fans to turn their attention to students protesting over the NEET examination. In a message shared through his fan club, the actor said this was not the time for festivities and appealed to supporters to stand with those raising concerns over the examination. His statement quickly drew praise on social media, with many calling it a compassionate gesture.

'This is not the time to celebrate'

In his message, Suriya requested that fan clubs refrain from organising birthday events this year. He urged supporters to prioritise students and their concerns, saying, "This is not the time to celebrate. I request all my fans not to organise birthday celebrations and instead extend your support to the students."

The appeal comes as demonstrations over the NEET examination continue across the country, with several fans welcoming the actor's decision to shift the focus away from personal celebrations.

Fans honour Suriya's request

Although birthday wishes continued to pour in from colleagues and admirers across the film industry, many fan clubs chose to respect Suriya's request by cancelling public celebrations.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of Karuppu and is preparing for the release of Viswanathan & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, on 14 August. He has also completed filming a new project directed by Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, co-starring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

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