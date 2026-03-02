Suriya plans career reset with father role as 'Viswanathan & Sons' first look drops

Highlights

Title and poster for Suriya 46 revealed, marking his collaboration with Venky Atluri

Film appears to blend romance, family drama and corporate themes

Project arrives as the actor looks to bounce back after recent box-office setbacks

First look hints at an emotional, family-driven story

Suriya has revealed the title of his next film, Viswanathan & Sons, offering audiences a glimpse of what appears to be a more intimate and character-led phase in his career.

The poster shows the actor carrying an infant in a baby carrier, suggesting the narrative may centre on a father-son relationship. The film marks his first collaboration with Venky Atluri, known for directing Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar.

Romance and family themes at the forefront

While Atluri’s earlier projects often combined social commentary with drama, the new film is described as leaning more towards a romantic entertainer. The title also hints at a story rooted in a powerful family setup, potentially exploring corporate dynamics alongside personal relationships.

The tone suggested by the first look positions Suriya in a softer yet authoritative role, balancing emotional depth with a commanding screen presence.

Ensemble cast and production timeline

The film features a supporting cast including Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Production is progressing quickly, with the makers targeting a July theatrical release.

With its polished title reveal and notable cast, the project has quickly emerged as one of the actor’s most talked-about upcoming releases.

A pivotal moment after recent setbacks

The announcement comes at a crucial point for Suriya, following the underwhelming box-office performance of the big-budget Kanguva and the lukewarm commercial response to Retro, despite strong music reception.

Against this backdrop, Viswanathan & Sons is being viewed as an important opportunity for the star to reset momentum, with expectations building around its blend of romance, family drama and scale.