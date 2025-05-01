Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Retro reviews say Suriya powers a visually striking but overstuffed gangster romance

The premise is promising, and early reviews call out the film’s opening stretch

retro movie Suriya

Critics say he brings fire and finesse to a layered character

YouTube/ T-Series Tamil
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro has sparked mixed reactions, with many applauding its grand vision and Suriya’s magnetic performance, even as the film struggles to balance style and substance. It’s a throwback in form and name, but with a narrative that jumps decades, from sepia-toned memories to blood-soaked confrontations.

At its core, Retro tells the story of Paarivelkannan (Suriya), an orphan marked by fate and forged in violence. Raised in a gangster household, his life takes an unexpected turn when love enters in the form of Rukmini (Pooja Hegde). The film teases a redemptive arc, can a man born into chaos escape it, or is violence his destiny?

The premise is promising, and early reviews call out the film’s opening stretch, including a single-take sequence set to the pulsating track Kanima, as a masterclass in visual storytelling. But as the narrative unfolds, spanning eras and ideologies, some critics felt Retro tried to pack in too much: philosophy, politics, and a love story, all jostling for space.

- YouTubeYouTube/ T-Series Tamil

Suriya, however, remains the film’s strongest anchor. Critics say he brings fire and finesse to a layered character, vulnerable one moment, lethal the next. Joju George, playing his foster father and tormentor, delivers a gritty performance, while Pooja Hegde lends grace to her role, though reviewers wished her arc had more bite.

Technically, the film dazzles. Santhosh Narayanan’s music pulses with energy, and Subbaraj’s signature style, full of meta references and visual flair, keeps things visually engaging. But not everyone is convinced. Some reviewers say the screenplay gets lost in its own ambition, especially in the second half, where narrative detours dilute the emotional stakes.

Still, Retro is being recognised for its boldness. It’s not your typical gangster flick, it wants to say something bigger, about legacy, love, and letting go. Even if it doesn’t always hit the mark, critics agree that it’s the kind of messy, maximalist cinema that doesn’t come around often.

As one review summed it up: “Retro is a film that swings for the fences. It may not always land, but it’s impossible to look away.”

gangster romancekarthik subbarajlovereviewscreenplaystylesuriyaviolencevisual storytellingretro movie

Related News

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas
Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas celebrate her 37th birthday with a helicopter ride in London

indian idol 15 voices to the UK stage
Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 finalists set to bring their voices to the UK stage

derbyshire-fire
UK

Derbyshire wildfire prompts road closures and overnight monitoring

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA
News

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA

More For You

David Attenborough

The film features unprecedented footage of bottom trawling

WWF

David Attenborough turns 99 with a powerful message on industrial fishing in new documentary ‘Ocean’

Sir David Attenborough is marking his 99th birthday with the release of Ocean, a new feature documentary in which the veteran naturalist speaks more strongly than ever before against the environmental destruction caused by industrial fishing.

The film, which opens in UK cinemas on 8 May, focuses heavily on bottom trawling, a method Attenborough describes as "draining the life from our oceans". In a particularly stark moment, he states that the scars left by these vessels on the seabed are so extensive that “the trails of destruction can be seen from space”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro affirms support for daughter Airyn

Getty

Robert De Niro ‘loves and supports’ daughter Airyn as she comes out as transgender

Robert De Niro has publicly expressed his support for his daughter Airyn De Niro after she came out as transgender.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Misha Agarwal

Misha Agarwal’s family has shared the tragic details of her passing, urging others to recognise the impact of social media pressures on mental health

Instagram/themishaagrawalshow

Influencer Misha Agarwal felt 'worthless' over follower loss before suicide, says family

Misha Agarwal, a 24-year-old content creator, died by suicide on April 24, just two days before turning 25. Her family has now shared that Misha had been deeply disturbed by the loss of followers on her Instagram account, something that made her feel “worthless” in the final weeks of her life.

For Misha, Instagram wasn’t just a hobby, it was her world. Her only goal, her family said, was to reach one million followers. She even set that target as her phone’s lock screen. But when her follower count began to drop, it affected her more than anyone expected. She broke down often, fearing that her career was over.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anushka Sharma

From delivering powerhouse performances to making waves as a producer

Getty

Anushka birthday special – A look at the life and career of Anushka Sharma

Model-turned-actress Anushka Sharma has had a striking presence in Bollywood since making a winning debut with the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

From delivering powerhouse performances to making waves as a producer, entrepreneur and humanitarian, she has consistently redefined the role of the modern movie star. She is also a devoted mother and one half of a power couple with cricket superstar Virat Kohli. As she turns 37 next Thursday (1), Eastern Eye marks the occasion with interesting facts about her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Instagram restricts access to Pakistani celebrities' accounts in India amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack

Getty Images

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Indian government has blocked the Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly. This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The blocked accounts display a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, both well-known in India, were among the first to experience this restriction. Their profiles, along with those of other celebrities like Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, and Iqra Aziz, are now inaccessible to Indian users. Interestingly, other Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa still maintain active accounts in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc