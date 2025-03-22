Skip to content
IPL 2025: Challenge for bowlers as teams target in new season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) 263-5 against Pune Warriors was the highest total in the league for a decade before it was surpassed four times last season. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record with 287-3 against Bengaluru.

ipl-batsmen-getty

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the 2024 IPL Final match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26, 2024 in Chennai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mar 22, 2025
TEAMS in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday with an eye on the 300-run mark, as high scores continue to rise in the tournament.

The league has lifted the saliva ban on shining the ball, but batters are expected to dominate with the continuation of the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to field an extra batter in place of a bowler.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) 263-5 against Pune Warriors was the highest total in the league for a decade before it was surpassed four times last season. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record with 287-3 against Bengaluru.

Nathan Leamon, strategy consultant for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, believes a 300-run total is possible.

"We have already seen a huge escalation in scores over the last two years," Leamon told ESPNcricinfo. "It would be naive to think that we have got to the fullest extent of that – of teams learning how to take advantage of the new laws.

"You have seen several games where 260 has been scored, which never used to happen. You have seen several games where teams score 100 in the powerplay ... So something has changed."

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Saturday’s opening match at Eden Gardens. With Bengaluru’s traditionally flat pitch and short boundaries, RCB is seen as one of the teams likely to be involved when the 300-mark is breached.

This season sees five new captains. RCB's Rajat Patidar takes charge, while Ajinkya Rahane leads Kolkata after Shreyas Iyer’s departure to Punjab Kings.

Axar Patel will captain Delhi Capitals following the exit of Rishabh Pant, who now leads Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunday’s double-header will feature Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings, both five-time IPL champions.

While no team is an overwhelming favourite, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers backed RCB to win their first title.

"It's an incredibly good, balanced team," de Villiers said. "I do feel this squad has got what it takes to go all the way."

(With inputs from Reuters)

