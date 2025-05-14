Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

7 reasons why Shreya Ghoshal is India’s No. 1 female playback singer of this generation

From regional hits to global recognition, Shreya Ghoshal’s journey reflects unmatched versatility and acclaim.

Why Shreya Ghoshal Continues to Reign as India’s Playback Queen

The magic of Shreya Ghoshal’s voice resonating across generations of music lovers

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

From her record-breaking number of songs to global recognition, Shreya Ghoshal’s journey as a playback singer has been nothing short of iconic. Her versatility, emotional depth, and ability to resonate with audiences across generations make her an unparalleled musical force.

Why Shreya Ghoshal Continues to Reign as India\u2019s Playback QueenShreya Ghoshal performing live with unmatched energy and graceGetty Images


  • She’s the most-recorded female playback singer of this generation

With over 3,000 songs in 20+ languages, Shreya Ghoshal holds the record as the most prolific female playback singer of her era. From Hindi to Sanskrit, her voice has touched nearly every corner of India’s musical landscape.

  • She shot to stardom with her debut

Shreya made a stunning debut in Devdas (2002), earning a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer right off the bat. That breakthrough track set the tone for a legendary career.

  • She’s a 5-time National Award winner

Her trophy cabinet includes five National Film Awards, proving not just consistency, but unmatched quality across decades and genres.

  • Her voice transcends borders and languages

Shreya’s versatility is unmatched—she’s sung in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bhojpuri, and even Sanskrit. Few artists can match her linguistic and stylistic range.

  • She’s honoured internationally—literally has her own day!

On June 26, 2010, the state of Ohio, USA, declared it Shreya Ghoshal Day to honour her musical achievements. That’s a global recognition very few Indian singers can claim.

  • She’s a Madame Tussauds icon

In 2017, Shreya became the first Indian singer to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, solidifying her status as a pop-culture and musical legend.

  • Her soulful voice resonates across generations

Whether it’s Bollywood blockbusters or regional gems, classical tunes or romantic ballads, Shreya’s singing brings depth, emotion, and beauty that captivates all ages. She’s not just a voice—she’s a feeling.


Why Shreya Ghoshal Continues to Reign as India\u2019s Playback QueenShreya Ghoshal’s journey from a breakout star to a global music iconGetty Images


From Devdas to global fame, Shreya Ghoshal isn’t just a singer—she’s a musical phenomenon.

shreyaghoshalqueenofplaybackindianmusicbollywoodsingerplaybacksingershreyaghoshalfanstopsingerindiamelodyqueenindianplaybacksingersmusiciconshreya ghoshal

Related News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

Nur Khan air base
Editorial

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Lorde
Entertainment

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

More For You

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

Virat Kohli

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

VIRAT KOHLI, one of the finest cricketers of the modern era, officially drew the curtain on his Test career on Monday (12), leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

The announcement came in an emotional message on Instagram to his 271 million followers.

Keep ReadingShow less
MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Guests at the MSMA Ruby Anniversary celebration at the House of Lords

MSMA celebrates Ruby Anniversary with tribute to Indian-origin doctors

Mahesh Liloriya

The Madras State Medical Association UK (MSMA) commemorated its Ruby Anniversary with an elegant evening at the House of Lords, celebrating four decades of service, integration, and achievement in British healthcare.

The evening was graciously hosted by Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE DL, who welcomed attendees and reflected on the House of Lords’ unique role in British democracy. “Here, we win arguments not with slogans but with knowledge,” he remarked, praising the expertise of its members, including judges, scientists, military leaders—and medical professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru More Than Friends?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a candid moment with Raj Nidimoru amid dating rumours

Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu soft-launching her relationship with Raj Nidimoru?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be in a celebratory mood, both professionally and personally. As her maiden production Subham hits the screens, the actress has been sharing a string of heartfelt posts, many of which feature filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

While neither of them has publicly addressed the dating rumours, Samantha’s recent Instagram uploads have only added to the speculation. In one of the standout photos, she is seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder mid-flight, while another shows the duo smiling beside a poster of Subham. Raj, who is credited as the creative producer on the film, appears to be a steady presence in Samantha’s life both on and off the set.

Keep ReadingShow less
Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
New Survey Uncovers Bias Facing South Asians in UK Music Scene

New South Asian Soundcheck survey aims to tackle music industry bias in UK

getty images

New South Asian Soundcheck survey tackles bias in UK music industry and highlights hidden challenges

A first-of-its-kind survey, The South Asian Soundcheck, has launched to uncover the realities faced by South Asian artists and professionals in the UK music scene. Led by the non-profit Lila, the project is backed by major industry players like UK Music, BPI, Musicians’ Union, and the Music Managers Forum.

The online survey, taking just 10 minutes, will gather crucial data on representation, career barriers, and earnings for South Asians in music, a community long overlooked despite its contributions. The findings could push for real change, from fairer festival lineups to more support for behind-the-scenes professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc