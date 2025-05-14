7 reasons why Shreya Ghoshal is India’s No. 1 female playback singer of this generation

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” Kohli wrote.

“I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me so much more than I could’ve hoped for. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy – but it feels right.”

Kohli, 36, had already retired from T20 cricket last year. But he is expected to continue in the one-day format, where his fitness and hunger still remain intact.

His decision did not come as a complete surprise. Over the past two years, his form in Test cricket declined, with an average of just 32.56, far below the standards he had set between 2011 and 2019, when he averaged close to 55.

His last Test match, played in Sydney earlier this year, was a tough one, with India losing the series 3-1 to Australia. Barring a century in Perth, he struggled throughout the series.

Kohli was a complete cricketer and a fierce competitor who wore his emotions on his sleeve. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them – a record that makes him the most successful Indian Test skippers of all time.

His leadership redefined India’s overseas attitude, making them more aggressive and confident in foreign conditions.

A man of unmatched intensity, commitment and determination, he became the heartbeat of Indian cricket for more than a decade.

Known as “King Kohli,” he was India’s batting mainstay across formats for much of his career. Whether it was the grinding pressure of Test matches, the fast pace of T20s, or the strategic battleground of ODIs, he always stood tall.

Kohli was also part of the legendary “Fab Four” of modern Test batting, alongside Australian Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root, and Kane Williamson from New Zealand. They dominated world cricket during the same era, pushing each other to higher standards. He, however, stood out with his flair and fitness, playing each game like it was his last.

He ends his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. With 30 tons and 31 half-centuries, he made his mark as a consistent match-winner and reliable No 4 batter. Kohli’s highest score in Tests, an unbeaten 254, remains a reminder of his ability to dominate any bowling attack.

His journey was never just about cricket. The number 18 jersey he proudly wore is the most popular cricket shirt in India, chosen in memory of his father, Prem, who passed away on December 18.

Kohli has over 26,000 international runs and 80 centuries across formats – achievements that place him in the rarest class of cricketers.

Many cricket stars paid tribute to Kohli after his announcement. India coach Gautam Gambhir called him “a man with lion’s passion.” Sachin Tendulkar, the man he is often compared to, wrote, “You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.”

Kohli’s South African IPL teammate AB de Villiers called him “a true legend,” while Wasim Akram described him as “a modern-day great”.

Despite comparisons with Tendulkar, Kohli has always sought his own path. His biographer, Vijay Lokapally, remarked, “Virat never played for records. They happened as he progressed.” He also highlighted Kohli’s extraordinary work ethic and drive, drawing inspiration from past legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

However, Kohli’s time as captain was not without turbulence. His form dropped, and in 2021, he stepped down as T20 captain before being removed from the ODI captaincy.

In 2022, he gave up the Test captaincy and opened up about the mental stress he was under. He admitted being “snappy” at home, especially around his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

But, he bounced back, scoring his first century in over 1,000 days during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

There remains one elusive dream – the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Despite playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the league began in 2008, Kohli has not yet lifted the trophy.

His story is one of grit, ambition, and unshakable belief. In a time when Test cricket struggles for relevance, he carried it on his shoulders with pride.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said, “No individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli.