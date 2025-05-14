7 reasons why Shreya Ghoshal is India’s No. 1 female playback singer of this generation

From her record-breaking number of songs to global recognition, Shreya Ghoshal’s journey as a playback singer has been nothing short of iconic. Her versatility, emotional depth, and ability to resonate with audiences across generations make her an unparalleled musical force.
Shreya Ghoshal performing live with unmatched energy and graceGetty Images
- She’s the most-recorded female playback singer of this generation
With over 3,000 songs in 20+ languages, Shreya Ghoshal holds the record as the most prolific female playback singer of her era. From Hindi to Sanskrit, her voice has touched nearly every corner of India’s musical landscape.
- She shot to stardom with her debut
Shreya made a stunning debut in Devdas (2002), earning a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer right off the bat. That breakthrough track set the tone for a legendary career.
- She’s a 5-time National Award winner
Her trophy cabinet includes five National Film Awards, proving not just consistency, but unmatched quality across decades and genres.
- Her voice transcends borders and languages
Shreya’s versatility is unmatched—she’s sung in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bhojpuri, and even Sanskrit. Few artists can match her linguistic and stylistic range.
- She’s honoured internationally—literally has her own day!
On June 26, 2010, the state of Ohio, USA, declared it Shreya Ghoshal Day to honour her musical achievements. That’s a global recognition very few Indian singers can claim.
- She’s a Madame Tussauds icon
In 2017, Shreya became the first Indian singer to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, solidifying her status as a pop-culture and musical legend.
- Her soulful voice resonates across generations
Whether it’s Bollywood blockbusters or regional gems, classical tunes or romantic ballads, Shreya’s singing brings depth, emotion, and beauty that captivates all ages. She’s not just a voice—she’s a feeling.
Shreya Ghoshal’s journey from a breakout star to a global music iconGetty Images
From Devdas to global fame, Shreya Ghoshal isn’t just a singer—she’s a musical phenomenon.