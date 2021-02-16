Shreya Ghoshal: My voice and Deepika Padukone’s face have become quite synonymous







By Murtuza Iqbal

Shreya Ghoshal is undoubtedly one of the best singers we have in the industry. A few days ago, she released a single titled Angana Morey and the song has received a great response.

We recently interacted with Shreya and spoke to her about the song, and a lot more.







When asked how she got the idea of the song Angana Morey, the singer told us, “The whole idea happened when everyone was very bored during the lockdown. I was listening to a lot of music at that time because I was on a break, I was not working and I had time. So, somewhere I was feeling I need to do a song that makes me feel happy and makes me feel connected to my classical music roots. Also, I wanted to do this piece of classical music because usually, people feel that it’s classical music so it will be difficult for us to understand. But that’s not the case and I wanted to prove it in a way by keeping it a very groovy, peppy, and modern kind of approach in the sound. So, that’s how Angana Morey was born.”

When we asked her which current generation of actress she feels her voice will suit, Shreya stated, “I am actually not very updated with the faces that are appearing now. Also, that kind of film should happen where there’s nazakat and the whole actress vibe because there are so many kinds of films now. There are songs which are lip-synched, there are songs which are not lip-synched and there are songs which are just to dance on it.”

“So, I won’t call it a current lot, but see Deepika Padukone is now constant. My voice and her face have become quite synonymous over the years, from Om Shanti Om to Bajirao Mastani to Padmaavat. Also, Alia I think is a fresh face, she has got a lot of sweetness, she expresses very well with her face. Although I have sung a couple of songs for her already, I think there’s so much more, she is also going to become much more mature looking. I feel she still has a lot to grow as an artist, so I hope I can sing different kinds of songs for her,” she added.











