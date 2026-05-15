Dhee on staying rooted, making ‘honest music’ and Tamil music’s global rise

Highlights

Dhee says Vari Vari emerged from a deeply personal and reflective period in her life

The singer believes listeners worldwide are searching for “new sounds and new stories”

She says remaining rooted in her identity has always been central to her music

Dhee hopes to release more albums and perform more frequently in the years ahead

A song shaped by reflection rather than intention

For Dhee, Vari Vari was not born out of a deliberate attempt to move in a new direction. Instead, it arrived during a period of reflection that naturally began influencing the music she was making. Speaking exclusively, the singer described how many of her recent songs have mirrored experiences unfolding in her own life, making them feel more personal than planned.

That emotional undercurrent eventually found its way into Vari Vari. Conversations with lyricist Vivek (Vivek Anna) slowly shaped the track, which grew from discussions around love and human connection. Rather than following a formula, the song evolved organically and became a reflection of thoughts she had already been carrying.

The process, she suggested, felt less like creating something and more like giving voice to something that already existed.

Why Dhee believes Tamil music is having a global moment

As Tamil music steadily reaches audiences beyond South Asia, Dhee sees a larger shift happening in how listeners engage with music from different cultures. In her view, audiences are increasingly searching for stories and sounds that feel distinct from the familiar global pop landscape.

She said she has witnessed that curiosity first-hand while working internationally. Meetings with producers and executives abroad often turn into conversations about Indian sounds, Tamil folk influences and musical traditions that many are hearing in depth for the first time.

For Dhee, the response has reinforced a belief that listeners are now more willing than ever to embrace music rooted in identity and culture. At a time when artists are reaching wider audiences, she remains convinced that authenticity matters more than adaptation.

Remaining connected to her own artistic roots, she said, has never felt like a difficult choice. It has always been part of the reason she makes music in the first place.

She said that emotional undercurrent eventually found its way into Vari Vari Longchen

Success may go viral, but honesty comes first

Over the years, Dhee has found herself at the centre of songs that grew far beyond their original release. Tracks such as Rowdy Baby, Maamadura and Kaattu Payale became online sensations, turning into cultural moments that spread across social media and short-form platforms.

Yet she appears largely detached from the idea of chasing virality itself.

Instead of approaching music through algorithms or trends, Dhee says she focuses on creating work that feels honest and emotionally truthful. Looking back at the songs that resonated most strongly, she sees sincerity as the one thing they all seemed to share.

Now, as she looks ahead, her ambitions appear less concerned with individual moments and more focused on larger artistic goals. She hopes to release complete bodies of work and spend more time performing live, describing albums as worlds that allow artists to fully immerse listeners.

Reflecting on her younger self, she admitted she spent years overthinking and chasing perfection. If she could revisit that earlier version of herself now, the advice would be simple: trust the process a little more and worry a little less.