James Bond search begins as the hunt for Daniel Craig’s successor finally starts

Highlights

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed the search for the next James Bond is officially under way

Auditions have reportedly already begun following years of speculation

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond film, with Steven Knight writing the script

A new actor will become only the seventh official 007 in the franchise’s history

The world’s most watched casting process has finally started

Few film roles create years of debate before a single audition takes place. But becoming James Bond has never been an ordinary casting decision. After endless rumours, bookmaker predictions and fan campaigns, Amazon MGM Studios has now confirmed that the search for the next 007 has officially begun.

According to reports, auditions have already been taking place in recent weeks. While the studio said it would not discuss specific details during the process, the announcement signals movement after a lengthy period of uncertainty around the franchise’s future.

For years, the question has not simply been who can play Bond. It has become a wider guessing game involving audiences, industry insiders and fans trying to predict who might inherit one of cinema’s most recognisable roles.

The challenge is bigger than replacing Daniel Craig

Whoever lands the part will not only follow Daniel Craig, but also step into a legacy built across more than six decades.

Craig played Bond across five films over a 15-year period, ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021. Since then, names including Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Harris Dickinson and Henry Cavill have repeatedly appeared in discussions.

Yet Bond history has shown that predictions do not always match reality. Previous casting decisions have often surprised audiences and reshaped perceptions of the character.

The successful actor will become only the seventh official Bond in the franchise’s 64-year history.

The woman helping choose the next 007

While attention remains fixed on who might inherit Bond’s licence to kill, another key figure has quietly entered the picture. Amazon MGM Studios has reportedly brought in Nina Gold, one of Hollywood’s most respected casting directors, to oversee the search.

Gold has helped shape major screen projects including Game of Thrones, The Crown and several Star Wars films, alongside acclaimed titles such as The Martian, Les Misérables and Conclave.

She now takes on one of the industry’s most closely watched assignments: helping select the actor who will follow Daniel Craig and lead Bond into its next chapter.