Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies

Old videos of the singer kissing celebrities like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal resurface, reigniting debates on consent and boundaries

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies

Singer Udit Narayan under fire as resurfaced videos fuel debate over his past actions

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan is facing severe backlash after a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips during a live concert went viral. The clip, which shows Narayan performing his hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, has sparked outrage, with many calling his actions inappropriate and non-consensual. As the controversy gained traction, old videos of the singer kissing other female celebrities, including Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal, resurfaced, further fuelling the debate.

In the viral video, Udit Narayan is seen interacting with fans during his performance. While most exchanges appear harmless, one moment stands out when a female fan leans in to kiss him on the cheek, but Narayan turns his head and kisses her on the lips instead. The fan’s shocked reaction has drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing the singer of crossing boundaries.


Social media users quickly dug up past instances of similar behaviour. One clip shows Narayan kissing Alka Yagnik on the cheek during an Indian Idol episode, leaving her visibly uncomfortable as she steps away. Another video captures him kissing Shreya Ghoshal on the cheek at an awards ceremony, with Shreya appearing surprised before awkwardly smiling. These clips have reignited discussions about the importance of consent and professionalism in the entertainment industry.

Udit Narayan, however, has defended his actions, calling them as acts of “pure affection.” In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Fans are crazy. We are decent people, but some show their love this way. Why make a big deal out of it?” He further added, “My heart is pure. If people see something dirty in my actions, I feel sorry for them.”

Despite his explanation, the internet remains divided. While some fans have come to his defence, others have expressed disgust, calling his behaviour “unacceptable” and “disrespectful.” Comments like “Alka looked displeased. Stop this harassment, Udit!” and “Shreya clearly felt uncomfortable but laughed it off” have flooded social media platforms.


- YouTubeyoutu.be

Adding to the discourse, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya defended Narayan, stating, “Udit is a superstar. Women chase him. He didn’t pull anyone close; they came to him.” However, this justification has done little to quell the criticism. The controversy has also raised questions about the timing of the video’s release, as the concert reportedly took place months ago. Narayan speculated that there might be “mischief mongers” behind the sudden viral attention, vowing that their attempts to tarnish his reputation would only make him rise higher.

As the debate continues, the incident has sparked a larger conversation about boundaries, consent, and the responsibility of public figures. While Narayan remains unapologetic, the backlash serves as a reminder that even acts of “affection” must respect personal space and consent.

alka yagnikinappropriate actionsinteracting with fansshreya ghoshalviral videowidespread criticismudit narayan

Related News

Asda-Getty
Featured

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion
Entertainment

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion

modi-trump-getty
Featured

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

Obesity drug
Health

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

More For You

Shah Rukh Khan launches Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut "The BA***DS of Bollywood"

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as he joins Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana at the star-studded launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Instagram/Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan launches Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut "The BA***DS of Bollywood"

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, just dropped a bombshell at Netflix’s Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The megastar took the stage to announce his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the buzz is already through the roof. Produced under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, this series is set to pull back the curtain on the chaotic, glamorous, and often absurd world of Bollywood, with a hefty dose of humour and a no-holds-barred approach.

SRK, ever the charmer, couldn’t hide his pride as he spoke about Aryan stepping into the director’s chair. “If my kids get even half the love you’ve given me, it’ll be more than enough,” he told the crowd, his voice tinged with emotion. But true to form, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke. “People get offended by my jokes, so I stopped making them. I passed that legacy to Aryan and said, ‘Go make your father proud.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer hit with sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer face serious allegations in a newly filed lawsuit

Getty Images

Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer hit with sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit

Neil Gaiman, the celebrated author of The Sandman and American Gods, has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and human trafficking in a lawsuit filed by his former babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, also names Gaiman’s estranged wife, musician Amanda Palmer, alleging she knowingly enabled the abuse.

Pavlovich, who worked as a live-in nanny for the couple on Waiheke Island, New Zealand, claims Gaiman exploited her vulnerable financial and mental health situation. According to the lawsuit, Gaiman subjected her to months of violent sexual abuse, including repeated rape, choking, and physical assault. He allegedly referred to her as his “slave” and demanded she call him “master.” Pavlovich claims she endured the abuse out of fear of losing her job, housing, and promised career support.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Pawan Chopra

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

ACCLAIMED Indian actor Pawan Chopra has built a distinguished career spanning 25 years, delivering memorable performances across films, TV, and streaming platforms.

Known for his versatility and ability to adapt to diverse roles, he has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
kendrick-lamar-getty

Lamar won all five categories he was nominated in, including Record and Song of the Year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Beyonce wins Album of the Year as Lamar takes five Grammys

BEYONCE won the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday for Cowboy Carter, making her the most nominated and most awarded artist in the show’s history. The win also makes her the first Black woman to take the top prize this century.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins, including Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. The event, held at Crypto.com Arena, was also a tribute to Los Angeles, which has faced severe wildfires.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Manasvi Vashist

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Eastern Eye

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc