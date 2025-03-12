Shreya Ghoshal birthday: 10 reasons why singer rules hearts

SUPREMELY talented singer Shreya Ghoshal has remained an unshakable force in Indian music for the past 23 years.

She has consistently delivered hit songs, enthralled audiences with stunning live performances, and set new standards with her extraordinary vocal range. From classical-based melodies and soulful ballads to high-energy dance tracks, the shining star has formed a deep emotional connection with different generations and become the undisputed queen of Indian film music.

The multi-award winner celebrates her 41st birthday on March 12. Eastern Eye marks the occasion by presenting 10 reasons why she is an all-time great and what truly sets her apart.

1) Technically brilliant: Her natural vocal ability is supported by extensive classical music training from a young age, allowing her to effortlessly handle even the most complex songs. This is demonstrated by the wide range of songs she has mastered during her career, including those that many frontline singers would find challenging.

2) Language mastery: She has sung in more than 20 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, and even French. Her multilingual skills not only showcase her remarkable talent but also connect her to a global audience. She consistently nails the pronunciation and conveys emotions that resonate deeply with listeners.

3) Versatility: She has excelled in every genre, from devotional and love ballads to dance numbers, folk tunes, and classical-based songs. Her ability to adapt to various styles, combined with the timeless quality of her voice, has given her one of the most diverse bodies of work in the industry.

4) Grounded: Beyond a stunning singing ability, Ghoshal’s greatest quality is her grounded nature. Despite global superstardom, she has remained humble. Her relatability, shown through interactions with fans, strong family values, and respect from peers, has endeared her to many.

5) Scandal-free: While many celebrities fall into controversies, whether intentional or not, Ghoshal has maintained a dignified, controversyfree career focused solely on her craft. This has made her a role model for aspiring singers and fans alike.

6) Song catalogue: A singer is often defined by the quality of their songs, and Ghoshal has delivered more hits than any other frontline Indian singer of the modern era since her award-winning start in Devdas (2002). An extensive catalogue has cemented her as the undisputed queen of Indian cinema music. She remains one of the most-streamed singers globally, with songs that have delighted fans of all ages.

7) Live performances: There hasn’t been a bigger female live draw from India in the past two decades than Ghoshal. She has played sold-out arena shows worldwide, including at prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London. Whether through her stunning technical ability, natural talent, or vast repertoire of hits, she offers audiences an unforgettable live experience. She also has a loveable stage persona. Her ability to deliver near-studio-quality vocals live is a testament to her impeccable control and technical brilliance.

8) Industry admiration: Ghoshal is widely admired by the biggest names in Indian cinema, including renowned music producers, fellow singers, and top filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her brilliance is reflected in her collaborations with the industry’s most prominent names. The late, great Lata Mangeshkar’s praise of Ghoshal stands as perhaps the highest validation any singer can receive.

9) Longevity: Ghoshal has delivered hit tracks every year since her debut in 2002. While many have come and gone, she has remained at the top, earning more awards and nominations than any other singer in her time, including seven Filmfare awards and five National awards. Her ability to stay relevant across different musical eras ensures she will continue to dominate for decades.

10) Fan favourite: Last but not least, Ghoshal is adored by millions of fans from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and age groups. The undeniable emotional depth in her voice has created a profound connection with listeners, earning her the title of ‘Queen’ from her global fanbase. They will be celebrating her 41st birthday this week, and Eastern Eye joins them in offering a big salute to the music icon.