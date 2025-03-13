Skip to content
AP Dhillon owns the spotlight: From Brown Munde to Chanel’s front row in Paris

The Punjabi music sensation steps into global fashion’s spotlight, signalling his rise from chart-topping rapper to luxury style icon.

AP Dhillon

From dropping beats to dropping jaws—AP Dhillon steals the show at Chanel in Paris

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

From selling out arenas to sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, the Punjabi rap superstar is moving in spaces once reserved for fashion’s elite. And he’s doing it with the same effortless swagger that made him a household name across South Asia and now, Europe.

AP Dhillon brings his signature style to Chanel’s front row


At Chanel’s latest show, AP wasn’t just a guest. He was the moment. Dressed head-to-toe in the French house’s signature sharp tailoring, he joined global icons Naomi Campbell and Raye on the front row sealing his status as a serious player in the fashion world. This isn’t just a musician dabbling in style. This is a global star carving out a seat at fashion’s top table.

AP DhillonAP Dhillon making a statement at Paris Fashion Week—front row at Chanel


Punjabi rap star to fashion’s elite inner circle

AP’s rise has been anything but typical. He exploded onto the scene with Brown Munde, an anthem that connected far beyond the Punjabi diaspora. Since then, he's collaborated with heavyweights like Stormzy and Steel Banglez, all while putting Punjabi rap on the global map.

AP DhillonAP Dhillon’s Paris Fashion Week debut is giving main character energy


Now, he’s doing the same in fashion. Paris Fashion Week was more than a flex; it was a statement. Behind the scenes, AP linked up with Chanel for a GRWM that showed his evolution from music disruptor to fashion insider.

Rap meets runway: AP Dhillon makes a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week


The fit? Impeccable. The energy? Unmissable.

AP Dhillon cements his global influence at Chanel’s Paris show

A new kind of icon

What makes AP Dhillon different is how seamlessly he’s blurring lines between East and West, music and fashion, underground and mainstream. He’s not just attending the party. He’s changing the guest list. Period!

AP DhillonAP Dhillon brings his Punjabi cool to Chanel’s front row—Paris wasn’t ready


His appearance at Chanel is part of a bigger shift. South Asian artists aren’t just being invited to the table anymore they’re also running it. And AP is leading the charge, repping a new era of global cool that’s rooted in authenticity and ambition.

AP DhillonParis Fashion Week just got a Punjabi remix

For AP, this is just the beginning. Music, fashion, culture: he’s crossing over and taking it all with him.

chanel front rowfashions eliteglobal starparis fashion weekpunjabi rap superstarbrown mundenaomi campbellrayeap dhillon

