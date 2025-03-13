AP Dhillon owns the spotlight: From Brown Munde to Chanel’s front row in Paris

From selling out arenas to sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, the Punjabi rap superstar is moving in spaces once reserved for fashion’s elite. And he’s doing it with the same effortless swagger that made him a household name across South Asia and now, Europe.
At Chanel’s latest show, AP wasn’t just a guest. He was the moment. Dressed head-to-toe in the French house’s signature sharp tailoring, he joined global icons Naomi Campbell and Raye on the front row sealing his status as a serious player in the fashion world. This isn’t just a musician dabbling in style. This is a global star carving out a seat at fashion’s top table.
AP’s rise has been anything but typical. He exploded onto the scene with Brown Munde, an anthem that connected far beyond the Punjabi diaspora. Since then, he's collaborated with heavyweights like Stormzy and Steel Banglez, all while putting Punjabi rap on the global map.
Now, he’s doing the same in fashion. Paris Fashion Week was more than a flex; it was a statement. Behind the scenes, AP linked up with Chanel for a GRWM that showed his evolution from music disruptor to fashion insider.
The fit? Impeccable. The energy? Unmissable.
What makes AP Dhillon different is how seamlessly he’s blurring lines between East and West, music and fashion, underground and mainstream. He’s not just attending the party. He’s changing the guest list. Period!
His appearance at Chanel is part of a bigger shift. South Asian artists aren’t just being invited to the table anymore they’re also running it. And AP is leading the charge, repping a new era of global cool that’s rooted in authenticity and ambition.
For AP, this is just the beginning. Music, fashion, culture: he’s crossing over and taking it all with him.