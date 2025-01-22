AP Dhillon makes history at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Skip to content
Instagram/apdhillon
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon sparked waves as he appeared alongside Pharrell Williams at the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025-26 presentation during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The event, hosted at the renowned Louvre, featured a star-studded roster of worldwide personalities, including BTS member J-Hope, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott, and others. Dhillon's appearance was significant, as he became the first India-born Punjabi musician to make it to Paris Men's Fashion Week.

AP Dhillon, seated in the front row with global icons, grabbed attention in a striking Louis Vuitton attire. His outfit merged streetwear aesthetics with the classic Louis Vuitton luxury, reflecting Williams' distinct approach to fashion. Dhillon sported a sophisticated workwear blouson crafted from silk-wool double-face fabric, worn over Japanese denim skate jeans in a versatile light blue wash. The look was completed with the signature LV Chequer military-inspired boots, presenting a fusion of utility and high-end artisanship that has become a hallmark of Williams' designs.

AP Dhillon steals the spotlight at Paris Men’s Fashion Week Instagram/apdhillon

Talking about his debut at the fashion week, Dhillon stated, "Being present at this intersection of culture and luxury, especially in a space as iconic as the Louvre, represents a turning point not only for me, but for the entire creative community. Pharrell's vision for Louis Vuitton celebrates multiculturalism, and I'm pleased to be a part of a narrative that is redefining the fashion landscape."

Pharrell Williams, who continues to transform Louis Vuitton's legacy, turned the Louvre into a spectacular fashion extravaganza. Williams is known for using Paris's renowned monuments as backdrops for his shows, which had earlier taken place at the Pont Neuf, Jardin d'Acclimatation, and UNESCO Headquarters. His collaboration with streetwear pioneer Nigo reaffirmed Louis Vuitton's commitment to bridging multiple cultural influences and integrating streetwear into the realm of contemporary luxury fashion.

Pharrell and Nigo’s Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 show at the LouvreInstagram/louisvuitton

The event additionally marked Nigo's return to Louis Vuitton, following his spectacular 2020 capsule collection with the late Virgil Abloh. The show featured an impressive lineup of cultural and fashion icons, including Jackson Wang, BamBam, Victor Wembanyama, Leon Marchand, Future Pluto Hendricks, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, ASAP Nast, Aron Pierre, Adrien Brody, J Balvin, Dylan Wang, Slick Rick the Ruler, and Tyshawn Jones.

AP Dhillon's presence at this milestone event highlighted not just his own victories, but also the expanding global recognition of Punjabi music and culture. His participation bolstered Louis Vuitton's narrative of multiculturalism and ingenuity, making the show a historical turning point in the history of contemporary fashion.

As Pharrell Williams strives to integrate multiple artistic influences into Louis Vuitton's legendary history, Dhillon's presence in this cultural collaboration marks a new era of global representation and creativity.

