The Victoria & Albert Museum has announced its first ever UK exhibition dedicated to Elsa Schiaparelli, the visionary designer who blurred the boundaries between fashion, art and performance. Titled Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art, it runs from 21 March to 1 November 2026 in the Sainsbury Gallery and will draw on the V&A’s status as home to Britain’s National Collection of Dress and its foremost collection of Schiaparelli garments.
Vogue 1940; Designer Elsa Schiaparelli wearing black silk dress with crocheted collar of her own design and a turbanFredrich Baker/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Exhibition scope and highlights
Over 200 objects across media: garments, accessories, jewellery, perfume bottles, paintings, photographs, sculpture, furniture and archival sketches.
- Iconic pieces on display:
- The ‘Skeleton’ dress (with Salvador Dalí)
- The ‘Tears’ dress and the surreal shoe hat (with Jean Cocteau)
- Archive objects from Schiaparelli’s London branch, highlighting her dynamic UK clientele
- Accompanying artworks by Pablo Picasso, Jean Cocteau and Man Ray
- A survey of the brand’s modern era under creative director Daniel Roseberry, whose sculptural gowns have dressed Zendaya, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat
“Schiaparelli’s collaboration with artists and the world of performance makes her an ideal subject,” said V&A Director Tristram Hunt, calling the show “a celebration of one of fashion’s most daring innovators.”
Delphine Bellini, CEO of Schiaparelli, adds: “Elsa Schiaparelli’s fearless imagination and radical vision redefined the boundaries between fashion and art.”
'Tears' Evening dress and head veil, designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, February 1938 for Circus Collection, summer 1938. Fabric designed by Salvador Dali Victoria and Albert Museum, London
From Paris salons to the Met Gala red carpet
Long before the V&A’s announcement, Natasha Poonawalla brought Schiaparelli’s surrealist drama to global attention. In 2022, she paired a gold Schiaparelli corset with a Sabyasachi sari, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. A year later, she returned to the Met Gala in a futuristic silver Schiaparelli gown, both moments underlining how Indian influencers are shaping today’s couture conversation.
Natasha Poonawalla attends The 2022 Met GalaGetty Images
Curators, press details and what’s next
Curated by Sonnet Stanfill, Lydia Caston and Rosalind McKever, the show is the first UK retrospective focusing on Schiaparelli’s output from the 1920s to 1954 and its present day revival.
- Tickets on sale autumn 2025
- Accompanied by a fully illustrated V&A catalogue, available autumn 2026
- Part of the V&A’s major fashion exhibition series following Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams and Naomi: In Fashion
Vogue 1936; Two models, standing in a white room with arrows painted on walls and wearing dresses by Schiaparelli;Cecil Beaton/Condé Nast via Getty Images
What it means for South Asian style
This isn’t just a show for fashion students and couture fans. It’s a chance to see how a radical female designer redefined beauty and power, and how that legacy continues through Indian influencers like Poonawalla, who proudly bring together cultural identity with high fashion on the world stage.