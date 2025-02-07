Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire Northern Superchargers in £100 million deal

The Sun Group will be the third IPL-linked investor in the eight-team Hundred competition, following Reliance Industries, which owns Mumbai Indians, and RPSG, which runs Lucknow Super Giants.

Northern-Superchargers-Getty

Ben Stokes and Matthew Short of Northern Superchargers walk out to bat during The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers on August 11, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 07, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIAN Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to become the first full owners of an English Hundred team after agreeing to buy Yorkshire’s Northern Superchargers for a reported £100 million.

The Sun Group will be the third IPL-linked investor in the eight-team Hundred competition, following Reliance Industries, which owns Mumbai Indians, and RPSG, which runs Lucknow Super Giants.

However, the BBC reported on Wednesday that Sunrisers would be the first to take full ownership of a Hundred franchise.

Yorkshire chief executive Sanjay Patel confirmed the development, saying, “We are delighted to be entering into an exclusivity period with the Sun Group and will be continuing our conversations with them in the coming weeks with a view to setting the Northern Superchargers up for long-term and sustained success.”

Patel, who was previously managing director of the Hundred, added, “It is clear that they are aligned to the values and future direction of the club and will play a huge part in ensuring we can go on to achieve great success in the coming years.”

Yorkshire, a key county in English cricket, is expected to use the sale to help clear a £15m debt owed to a trust set up by chairman Colin Graves. The deal now moves into an eight-week exclusivity period for finalisation.

The Superchargers have not had much success in the Hundred, a 100-ball competition featuring both men’s and women’s teams.

However, they have notable figures, including men’s head coach Andrew Flintoff and players such as Harry Brook and Adil Rashid.

Meanwhile, IPL investors have also taken stakes in other Hundred teams. Reliance Industries has agreed to a reported £60m deal with Surrey for a 49 per cent share in Oval Invincibles, while Manchester Originals has partnered with RPSG.

If GMR, which owns IPL side Delhi Capitals and English county Hampshire, secures a 49 per cent stake in Southern Brave, it would mean four of the eight Hundred teams would have Indian investment.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has not commented so far, is offering 49 per cent stakes in each Hundred team while host counties retain the remaining 51 per cent.

Last week, a Silicon Valley consortium led by Indian-American Nikesh Arora, CEO of US cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks, agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in the London Spirit franchise for a reported £145m.

Warwickshire and Glamorgan have also agreed to sell 49 per cent stakes in Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire, while Trent Rockets remains available for investment.

So far, six sales have amounted to around £466m, with most of the funds to be distributed among the 18 first-class counties, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and grassroots cricket.

The Hundred has faced criticism for taking players away from county cricket at the peak of the domestic season, but the ECB maintains that proceeds from these sales will support the traditional county game.

(With inputs from AFP)

andrew flintoffhundredindian premier leaguenorthern superchargersoval invinciblessunrisers hyderabadthe hundred

Related News

Matt-Jukes-Getty
News

Nine-year-old among youngest referred for far-right deradicalisation

Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah, Adani family pledges £950M for social causes
Entertainment

Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah, Adani family pledges £950M for social causes

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recreate iconic 'Friends' scene at glamorous galantine's bash
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recreate iconic 'Friends' scene at glamorous galantine's bash

Priyanka Chopra walks brother Siddharth down the aisle, steals the show with dance & big sister energy
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra walks brother Siddharth down the aisle, steals the show with dance & big sister energy

More For You

Indian billionaires and tech titans shake up English cricket with major investments in The Hundred

The Oval Invincibles, now co-owned by Mukesh Ambani, are two-time defending champions in the men’s 100-ball competition

Indian billionaires and tech titans shake up English cricket with major investments in The Hundred

INDIAN billionaires and Indian American tech tycoons are among new owners of franchises in the Hundred cricket league.

Mukesh Ambani, Nikesh Arora and Sanjiv Goenka have in recent days invested in English cricket by acquiring a minority share in some of the Hundred teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-england-odi-BCCI

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana. (Photo credit: BCCI)

England bat first in ODI opener as Kohli sits out

ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first of three one-day internationals in Nagpur on Thursday.

India were without Virat Kohli, who missed out due to a sore right knee.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manchester-Originals-Getty

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

THE RPSG Group, owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, have secured a 49 per cent stake in Manchester Originals following the latest auction of The Hundred franchises on Monday.

Reports suggest the deal is valued at around £58 million, placing the overall valuation of Manchester Originals, who play at Old Trafford, at over £100m.

Keep ReadingShow less
u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ambanis-Getty

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife and founder chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani during the wedding reception ceremony of actor Amir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan on January 13, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ambanis set to acquire minority stake in Hundred’s Oval Invincibles

THE OWNERS of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians have reportedly secured a deal to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles, a franchise in England’s Hundred competition.

Reports on Thursday stated that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which owns Mumbai Indians, emerged as the successful bidder.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc