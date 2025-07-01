Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

Physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 were 66 percent lower than those of the original Death Stranding title

Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

YouTube/ Kojima Productions
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach takes top spot in UK physical sales for week ending 28 June.
  • Mario Kart World drops to second place.
  • Physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 are 66% lower than the original.
  • Sales are also 33% lower than PS5 exclusive Astro Bot at launch.
  • Market trends indicate a shift towards digital game purchases.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has debuted at number one in the UK’s weekly physical game sales chart, replacing Mario Kart World at the top. However, while Kojima Productions' latest release secured the top spot, its physical sales are significantly down compared to its predecessor.

Weaker physical launch than the original

According to industry analyst Chris Dring from The Game Business, physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 were 66 per cent lower than those of the original Death Stranding title. The drop is attributed to a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with a growing preference for digital downloads over boxed copies.

Dring also reported that the new game’s launch performance was 33 per cent lower than that of Astro Bot, another recent PlayStation 5 exclusive. Despite both being PS5 titles, the two games cater to different audiences, making direct comparisons limited.

UK top 10 physical game sales

The latest chart, compiled by GfK and published via VGcharts, lists the top ten best-selling physical games in the UK for the week ending 28 June 2025:

  1. Death Stranding 2 – NEW
  2. Mario Kart World

  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

  4. Hogwarts Legacy

  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  6. Minecraft

  7. The Thing Remastered

  8. EA Sports FC 25

  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

  10. Mortal Kombat 1

The presence of long-running titles like Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe highlights the continued popularity of legacy games in the retail market.

Market shift towards digital

The performance gap between Death Stranding 2 and the original underscores a key trend in the video game industry: physical sales are declining as more players opt for digital platforms. This shift has impacted launch week figures, particularly for story-driven, cinematic games like Death Stranding 2 which are often pre-ordered or downloaded via online stores.

Despite this, Death Stranding 2 has been well received critically, with Eurogamer describing it as "a busier, louder, and more emotionally resplendent take on this singular hiking sim."

What’s next for Death Stranding 2 players

Fans returning to the world of Sam Porter Bridges can explore new gameplay mechanics and hidden easter eggs, including a nod to Pac-Man. Players looking for help can refer to walkthrough guides and curated lists of key moments not to miss in Death Stranding 2.

Whether its chart-topping performance translates into long-term success remains to be seen, but its arrival at number one signals strong interest in Hideo Kojima’s latest creation, despite quieter numbers on the high street.

ukdeath stranding 2gaming

Related News

Vismaya Mohanlal’s daughter
Entertainment

Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam' directed by '2018' filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph

Visa UK
UK

Government unveils stricter visa rules, to take effect from July 22

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel
Entertainment

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel

Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle
Lifestyle

Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle? All about the influencer reshaping tennis culture

More For You

Dan Houser new game

Fresh take on the open-world genre from one of its most influential creators.

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption creator Dan Houser confirms new open-world game in development

Key points

  • Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is developing a new open-world video game.
  • The game is set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a sci-fi audio series launched in 2023.
  • A Better Paradise is being adapted into a novel series, with the first volume due in October 2025.
  • Houser left Rockstar in 2020 and founded Absurd Ventures in 2021.
  • There is no confirmed release date for the game at this time.

Dan Houser, the acclaimed co-creator behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has officially confirmed that his new company, Absurd Ventures, is developing a new open-world video game. The title will be set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a science fiction IP first introduced in audio format last year.

A new venture after Rockstar

Dan Houser, a founding figure at Rockstar Games, played a central role in writing and producing some of the studio’s most celebrated titles, including Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Bully. After leaving Rockstar in 2020, he launched Absurd Ventures in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

This appearance sparked confusion and excitement among fans

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 appears on Xbox store 11 months before release

Key points

  • GTA 6 is now showing as available to download on Xbox Series X/S
  • The full game is not playable; the download is a placeholder
  • File size is 328.76MB, indicating no actual game content
  • GTA 6 launches on 26 May 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

GTA 6 Xbox listing causes fan frenzy

Grand Theft Auto VI has made a surprise appearance on the Microsoft Store, allowing Xbox Series X/S users to download preliminary files for the highly anticipated title, despite the game’s full release being nearly a year away.

The game, due to launch on 26 May 2026, has been officially listed on the store, sparking confusion and excitement among fans. Although the download is now live, the file size is just 328.76MB, far too small for any meaningful content or early access.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET

Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mang0 Cloud9 harassment incident

Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9

RedBull

Mang0 dropped by Cloud9 after harassment incident at streamed event

Key points

  • Mang0 released by Cloud9 on 23 June after intoxicated behaviour at streamed event
  • Incident occurred during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup
  • Cloud9 cited “zero-tolerance” for harassment
  • Mang0 apologised publicly and acknowledged his struggle with alcohol
  • Community reacts with a mix of sympathy and concern

Cloud9 parts ways with Mang0 after over a decade

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9 following inappropriate conduct during a live-streamed event. The announcement came on 23 June, marking the end of Mang0’s 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made after Mang0 was seen engaging in drunken and inappropriate behaviour toward women during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup, a social gaming event that was broadcast live online.

Keep ReadingShow less
death stranding

Several early Death Stranding 2 reviews emphasise the game’s meditative pace and symbolic narrative

YouTube/ KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Death Stranding 2 review roundup: Kojima’s slow, surreal sequel divides opinion

Key points

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on 26 June 2025 for PlayStation 5
  • Critics highlight its stylised storytelling, visual design, and A-list cast
  • Gameplay centres on post-apocalyptic cargo delivery and exploration
  • Reviews call it hypnotic, emotional, and sometimes frustratingly slow
  • Players are divided over its pacing, symbolism, and niche appeal

A cinematic sequel that’s both familiar and strange

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches worldwide on 26 June, and early impressions suggest it’s just as unconventional as the original. Described by critics as a “hypnotising, slow-paced art-house game,” the sequel continues the unique blend of traversal gameplay, cinematic storytelling and surreal world-building introduced in Death Stranding (2019).

Set in an alternate future where the boundary between life and death has collapsed, the sequel follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he leaves his quiet life in Mexico to reconnect isolated communities across Mexico and Australia. The goal: restore access to a high-tech communication system called the chiral network in the wake of a fragmented, post-disaster world.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc