Death Stranding 2 tops UK physical game sales chart, but lags behind original’s debut

Key points

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has debuted at number one in the UK’s weekly physical game sales chart, replacing Mario Kart World at the top. However, while Kojima Productions' latest release secured the top spot, its physical sales are significantly down compared to its predecessor.

Weaker physical launch than the original

According to industry analyst Chris Dring from The Game Business, physical launch sales of Death Stranding 2 were 66 per cent lower than those of the original Death Stranding title. The drop is attributed to a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with a growing preference for digital downloads over boxed copies.

Dring also reported that the new game’s launch performance was 33 per cent lower than that of Astro Bot, another recent PlayStation 5 exclusive. Despite both being PS5 titles, the two games cater to different audiences, making direct comparisons limited.

UK top 10 physical game sales

The latest chart, compiled by GfK and published via VGcharts, lists the top ten best-selling physical games in the UK for the week ending 28 June 2025:

Death Stranding 2 – NEW

Mario Kart World



Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition



Hogwarts Legacy



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



Minecraft



The Thing Remastered



EA Sports FC 25



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition



Mortal Kombat 1





The presence of long-running titles like Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe highlights the continued popularity of legacy games in the retail market.

Market shift towards digital

The performance gap between Death Stranding 2 and the original underscores a key trend in the video game industry: physical sales are declining as more players opt for digital platforms. This shift has impacted launch week figures, particularly for story-driven, cinematic games like Death Stranding 2 which are often pre-ordered or downloaded via online stores.

Despite this, Death Stranding 2 has been well received critically, with Eurogamer describing it as "a busier, louder, and more emotionally resplendent take on this singular hiking sim."

What’s next for Death Stranding 2 players

Fans returning to the world of Sam Porter Bridges can explore new gameplay mechanics and hidden easter eggs, including a nod to Pac-Man. Players looking for help can refer to walkthrough guides and curated lists of key moments not to miss in Death Stranding 2.

Whether its chart-topping performance translates into long-term success remains to be seen, but its arrival at number one signals strong interest in Hideo Kojima’s latest creation, despite quieter numbers on the high street.