Pauline joins Donkey Kong Bananza as sidekick, new gameplay revealed

Nintendo has revealed fresh gameplay details for Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming 3D platformer set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025. A key highlight is the inclusion of Super Mario Odyssey's Pauline as Donkey Kong's new sidekick.

Pauline, appearing in a younger form, was previously leaked and then quickly removed from Nintendo platforms. Her confirmed appearance in the game marks a significant crossover within the Nintendo universe, though her exact link to the Kong storyline remains unclear.

New abilities and co-op gameplay

In Donkey Kong Bananza, Pauline supports DK using her musical talents. Her singing enables Donkey Kong to transform into various creatures, including a charging zebra and a flying ostrich capable of dropping egg bombs. Pauline is also a playable character in local co-op mode, with her vocals becoming aimable explosive blasts through Joy-Con controls.

Co-op functionality is further enhanced by GameShare, allowing players to join in on multiple Switch consoles without each player needing a separate copy of the game.

Environmental interaction and creative features

Among the new gameplay elements is the ability for Donkey Kong to skate across chunks of the environment he pulls from the ground. These pieces can be combined to form new structures such as bridges, adding a level of creative problem-solving to the gameplay.

A separate feature, called DK Artist, allows players to shape stone into decorative statues using the game’s destruction-based mechanics, adding a creative dimension to the platformer.

Classic characters and mini-games

Several familiar faces from the franchise make a return. Cranky Kong and Rambi the Rhino have been spotted in gameplay footage, while Nintendo has confirmed appearances by Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong in a racing mini-game. Their broader roles in the main game are yet to be detailed.

The game also features a refreshed version of the iconic DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64. It is not yet confirmed whether original composer Grant Kirkhope, who was previously omitted from The Super Mario Bros. Movie credits, will be credited for the new version.

Development and amiibo details

While speculation has suggested the involvement of the Super Mario Odyssey team in developing Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo has not confirmed which internal studio is responsible for the title. Pauline's inclusion has further fuelled those rumours.

Nintendo has also announced a new amiibo figure featuring Donkey Kong and Pauline, launching alongside the game. This figure unlocks an exclusive costume for Pauline early in the game. Additionally, existing amiibo figures will work with Bananza, spawning helpful materials during gameplay.

IGN, in a hands-on preview, called the game "one of the most gorgeous Nintendo games" seen to date, praising its vibrant environments and expressive character animations. The preview noted how Bananza takes full advantage of the improved capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch on 17 July 2025, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.