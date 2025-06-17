Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records globally with over 3.5 million units sold

Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console has broken global sales records, becoming the fastest-selling games console in history. The Japanese gaming giant confirmed that more than 3.5 million units were sold worldwide in the first four days following launch.

In a post on social media platform X, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had surpassed the launch performance of every previous Nintendo console. It has even outpaced competitors such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, which shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks, and the PlayStation 4, which sold 2.1 million units in its first month.

Record sales in the US and Japan

The United States has been the standout market, where the Switch 2 sold 1.1 million units in its first week. According to Nintendo, this marks the most successful launch week for any console in US history. Notably, the attach rate for Mario Kart World, the flagship launch title, reached 80% among US buyers.





Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025 (excludes sales from the My Nintendo Store). The record was previously held by PlayStation 4.



[image or embed]

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) June 14, 2025 at 1:27 AM





In Japan, the Switch 2 sold 947,931 units in its first week, excluding sales from the My Nintendo Store. Given Japan’s significantly smaller population compared to the US, this figure highlights strong local demand. These impressive numbers also reflect Nintendo’s strategic stock management ahead of launch. The company had promised to keep scalping to a minimum by ensuring adequate supply, a move that appears to have paid off.

Performance in the UK

In the UK, traditionally one of Nintendo’s weaker markets, the Switch 2 still became the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time. However, it ranks fourth overall in UK launch sales, behind the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4.

Early success despite limited exclusives

The sales figures are particularly noteworthy given the limited first-party exclusive titles available at launch. Mario Kart World has led the line-up, with third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition following closely in popularity.

Third-party support at launch is strong but largely features existing titles. Only two exclusive third-party games — Konami’s Survival Kids and the budget release Fast Fusion — are currently available for the console.

Nintendo’s first-party offering is expected to expand significantly in the months ahead. Upcoming titles confirmed for release before Christmas include Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The company has also teased Splatoon Raiders, a spin-off of its popular multiplayer franchise, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Long-term outlook

Nintendo has set a sales target of 15 million units for the Switch 2 by the end of March 2026. Given the momentum from its record-breaking launch and solid upcoming release schedule, industry analysts suggest the console is well on course to exceed that figure.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s rapid success marks a strong start to the console’s lifecycle and sets the stage for what could be another defining chapter for the company in the global gaming market.