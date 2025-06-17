Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records globally with over 3.5 million units sold

The Nintendo Switch 2’s rapid success marks a strong start to the console’s lifecycle

Nintendo Switch 2

These impressive numbers also reflect Nintendo’s strategic stock management ahead of launch

Nintendo
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console has broken global sales records, becoming the fastest-selling games console in history. The Japanese gaming giant confirmed that more than 3.5 million units were sold worldwide in the first four days following launch.

In a post on social media platform X, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had surpassed the launch performance of every previous Nintendo console. It has even outpaced competitors such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, which shipped 3.4 million units in its first four weeks, and the PlayStation 4, which sold 2.1 million units in its first month.

Record sales in the US and Japan

The United States has been the standout market, where the Switch 2 sold 1.1 million units in its first week. According to Nintendo, this marks the most successful launch week for any console in US history. Notably, the attach rate for Mario Kart World, the flagship launch title, reached 80% among US buyers.


Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025 (excludes sales from the My Nintendo Store). The record was previously held by PlayStation 4.

[image or embed]
— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) June 14, 2025 at 1:27 AM


In Japan, the Switch 2 sold 947,931 units in its first week, excluding sales from the My Nintendo Store. Given Japan’s significantly smaller population compared to the US, this figure highlights strong local demand. These impressive numbers also reflect Nintendo’s strategic stock management ahead of launch. The company had promised to keep scalping to a minimum by ensuring adequate supply, a move that appears to have paid off.

Performance in the UK

In the UK, traditionally one of Nintendo’s weaker markets, the Switch 2 still became the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time. However, it ranks fourth overall in UK launch sales, behind the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4.

Early success despite limited exclusives

The sales figures are particularly noteworthy given the limited first-party exclusive titles available at launch. Mario Kart World has led the line-up, with third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition following closely in popularity.

Third-party support at launch is strong but largely features existing titles. Only two exclusive third-party games — Konami’s Survival Kids and the budget release Fast Fusion — are currently available for the console.

Nintendo’s first-party offering is expected to expand significantly in the months ahead. Upcoming titles confirmed for release before Christmas include Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The company has also teased Splatoon Raiders, a spin-off of its popular multiplayer franchise, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Long-term outlook

Nintendo has set a sales target of 15 million units for the Switch 2 by the end of March 2026. Given the momentum from its record-breaking launch and solid upcoming release schedule, industry analysts suggest the console is well on course to exceed that figure.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s rapid success marks a strong start to the console’s lifecycle and sets the stage for what could be another defining chapter for the company in the global gaming market.

consoleglobal gaming marketnintendorecordbreakingsalesnintendo switch 2

Related News

UK weather change
Lifestyle

How UK’s weather is changing: 7 things you need to know

Sadiq Khan pushes ahead with Oxford Street pedestrian plan
News

Sadiq Khan pushes ahead with Oxford Street pedestrian plan

Sandra Oh channels Cristina Yang as she becomes a ‘doctor for real’ at Dartmouth and tells grads to dance it out
Entertainment

Sandra Oh channels Cristina Yang as she becomes a ‘doctor for real’ at Dartmouth and tells grads to dance it out

MIT-Anantha_Chandrakasan
News

Prof Chandrakasan becomes MIT's first Indian-American provost

More For You

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

'The Alters' is more than just a survival game

YouTube/ 11 Bit Studios

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

The Alters is a new science fiction game by 11 Bit Studios, the team behind Frostpunk. This game mixes survival gameplay with deep storytelling and emotional choices. Set in space, it follows Jan Dolski, a man trying to survive on a dangerous alien planet after a failed mission.

Surviving alone… or not quite

Jan is the only survivor of a space crew. He travels in a large, circular mobile base that moves across the planet’s rough terrain. Players must help Jan collect resources, build rooms in the base, and keep things running smoothly while dealing with dangerous weather and radiation outside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cyberpunk 2077: Into the Night

Cyberpunk Legends: Into the Night, a co-op card game designed for instant play

CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077: Into the Night – How instant RPGs are changing the game

The Cyberpunk universe has always been about living fast, thinking on your feet, and adapting to chaos. Now, CD Projekt RED is bringing that philosophy to tabletop gaming with Cyberpunk Legends: Into the Night, a co-op card game designed for instant play.

Unlike traditional tabletop RPGs, which require extensive preparation, dice rolls, and character sheets, Into the Night strips away the complexity. Players can jump straight into the action, making choices that shape their story without needing a game master or lengthy rulebooks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Resident Evil: Requiem to Switch 2 — Biggest Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals

From surprise drops to stunning trailers, Summer Game Fest 2025 lit up screens worldwide with unforgettable gaming moments

Youtube Screengrab

Resident Evil: Requiem, Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: 10 biggest reveals from Summer Game Fest 2025

Forget just watching trailers because Summer Game Fest 2025 felt like getting sucker-punched by pure gaming hype. Midnight drops, world premieres that actually stunned us, moments that genuinely shook the community, this year’s show proved why gaming is still one of the most exciting places to be. Let’s dive into the ten moments that had everyone talking, sharing clips, and questioning what’s possible next.

1. Resident Evil: Requiem stole the show

Capcom closed the show with Resident Evil: Requiem (27 February 2026), a franchise reboot returning to Raccoon City with chilling realism. First came whispers of a “30th-anniversary project,” then, boom: Requiem. Returning Raccoon City to its rotted roots, this 27 February 2026 release promises sweat-beaded character models and a terror so vivid you’ll feel it in your bones. That fake-out tease from Jun Takeuchi? Pure genius, and fans are still reeling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Microsoft and ASUS Bring Xbox Gaming to Handhelds with ROG Ally

Microsoft says the updated interface is centred around the Xbox app and Game Bar

iStock

Microsoft brings Xbox experience to handheld PCs with ROG Ally launch

Microsoft has revealed its new strategy to combine Xbox and Windows for handheld gaming PCs, starting with two new ROG Xbox Ally devices developed in partnership with Asus. The devices feature a full-screen Xbox experience tailored for portable gaming, in a move designed to better compete with Valve’s SteamOS on the Steam Deck.

A new Xbox experience for handhelds

The ROG Xbox Ally devices will boot directly into a customised Xbox full-screen interface, designed to streamline the gaming experience on portable Windows devices. This marks a shift away from the traditional Windows desktop and taskbar, which are hidden by default to improve performance and reduce distractions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pokémon cards Destined Rivals

The Belfast shop has even seen regular customers travel long distances to secure the cards

COLM LENAGHAN

Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Pokémon cards demand has reached an all-time high as collectors queued from early morning in Belfast to purchase the latest trading card release, Scarlet and Violet – Destined Rivals.

Fans began lining up from 7am in the city centre on Friday, with some waiting over three hours to buy packs from the newest expansion. Each packet is priced at £4.30 and contains cards that could be worth up to £1,000 on the resale market, depending on rarity and condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc