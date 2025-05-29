Nintendo Switch 2 set for midnight UK launch with demo events and limited stock

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch in the UK on 5 June, with select retailers preparing midnight openings and special launch events. As demand remains high and stock levels fluctuate, gamers across the country are racing to secure a pre-order ahead of release day.

Smyths Toys will open all of its UK stores at 12:01am on 5 June, offering Click & Collect for those who pre-ordered and a limited number of consoles for walk-in customers. Several branches, including Boucher Road in Belfast, Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull, will open early at 11pm on 4 June to host launch demo events. These locations will allow fans to test the new Mario Kart World before it officially releases, and the first 100 attendees at each event will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

The Nintendo Switch 2 maintains the hybrid design of its predecessor but comes with several hardware upgrades. It features a larger 7.9-inch HDR LCD display, 256GB of internal storage, and a performance boost that supports 4K output when docked. A standout innovation is the new Joy-Con 2 controllers, which attach magnetically and function similarly to computer mice, allowing for more interactive gameplay.

A leaked setup video surfaced online earlier this week, revealing the console’s updated interface and Joy-Con functionality. Although most features remain locked behind a day-one update, the footage suggests that the console is already in circulation ahead of the official launch.

Nintendo

Pre-orders have been selling out rapidly, but a few retailers continue to offer limited stock. The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 is listed at £395.99 on Nintendo.co.uk, while the official Mario Kart World bundle—priced at £429.99—includes a digital copy of the game alongside the console, controllers, dock, grip and cables.

Retailers such as Currys and The Game Collection are also offering launch bundles. Currys is retailing a £579 package that includes Mario Kart World, Street Fighter 6, a Switch 2 camera, a 256GB microSD Express memory card, a carrying case and a screen protector. Meanwhile, The Game Collection has a £609.95 bundle with Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: World of Assassination, and other accessories. A £644.95 version adds Mario Kart World to the mix.

While the My Nintendo Store frequently sees stock come and go, customers require an active Switch Online membership—currently £5.99 from Cdkeys.com—to complete their purchase. Currys and The Game Collection offer alternatives without this requirement.

- YouTube YouTube/ Nintendo UK

Other UK retailers, such as Very, ShopTo, Amazon, EE, JD Williams, John Lewis, Kaleidoscope, HMV and Game, have seen fluctuating availability, with many selling out as early as mid-May. Amazon is reportedly restocking intermittently via workaround links.

Beyond the console itself, several accessories and upcoming games are available for pre-order. Donkey Kong Bananza, a new 3D platformer exclusive to Switch 2, launches on 17 July and is available for £64.99. Accessories like the redesigned £74.99 Pro Controller, £49.95 Switch 2 camera, and £49.95 Nintendo-branded microSD Express cards are also being promoted for early adopters.

For those looking to travel with their new console, Nintendo offers an all-in-one carrying case for £66.99, as well as a simpler £20.99 case and screen protector combo.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 midnight launch in the UK just days away, those hoping to secure a unit on release day will need to act fast, either by attending one of the midnight store openings or securing a final pre-order online. The console's enhanced hardware, innovative controller design and backwards compatibility make it a significant step forward for Nintendo’s hybrid gaming platform.