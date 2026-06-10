Modi becomes longest-serving Indian prime minister, overtakes Nehru

Highlights

Modi became India’s longest-serving elected prime minister after completing 4,399 days in office

Leaders from several countries praised his public service and India’s global role

Modi took office in 2014 and began his third consecutive term in 2024

The prime minister holds the record for the longest uninterrupted elected tenure

WORLD LEADERS on Wednesday (10) congratulated Narendra Modi after he became India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, praising his public service and leadership.

Modi reached the milestone after completing 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nehru, who was first elected as prime minister in 1952, took oath on May 13 and served until May 27, 1964, a tenure of 4,398 days.

Nehru’s time as head of government from 1947 to 1952 was as part of an interim administration, as India did not hold general elections until 1952.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi served as prime minister for 14 years, longer than Modi, but her tenure was not uninterrupted.

Modi became prime minister on May 26, 2014, after winning a majority in the general election.

His second term began on May 30, 2019, after he was re-elected with a larger mandate. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

India's Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Modi, and members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation.

Australia’s former prime minister Scott Morrison congratulated Modi and said he had helped transform India’s economy and global position.

“Warm congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. A true statesman who has transformed India’s economy and standing in the world. Proud of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we built together,” Morrison posted on social media on Wednesday.

Italian prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Modi.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new," she wrote on X.





Malaysia’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Modi for his years of public service and his role in India’s development.

“This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India’s development, prosperity and standing on the global stage,” Ibrahim said.

He added that Malaysia valued its “close and longstanding friendship with India” and looked forward to continuing cooperation between the two countries.

In a message on social media, Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the achievement reflected the confidence and trust placed in Modi’s leadership by the people of India over three consecutive mandates.

“His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide,” he said.

“Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, prime minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation,” Tinubu added.

Former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called the achievement a “historic milestone” that reflected the trust and confidence of the Indian people.

Sir Keir Starmer (L) with Narendra Modi. ( Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“India’s remarkable economic, social, and political progress during his tenure stands as a testament to his leadership,” Solih posted.

“Maldives–India relations have also flourished and strengthened significantly under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. It is my sincere hope that the close bonds of friendship between our two countries continue to grow in the years ahead,” he added.

Kenya’s president William Samoei Ruto also congratulated Modi on reaching the milestone.

“This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world’s largest democracy. Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service,” Ruto said.

Earlier on Tuesday (9), Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape and Trinidad and Tobago prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated Modi.

(with inputs from PTI)