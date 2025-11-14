Modi thanks voters as BJP-led alliance shines in crucial state election

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) win in the Bihar assembly elections was a “victory of good governance”, as the alliance was heading for a large majority in the 243-member House.

Counting was still underway and the final results were expected on Saturday, but figures so far from the Election Commission indicated a huge lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

Bihar, with a population of around 130 million, has been seen as a key test of Modi’s ability to convert national economic gains into electoral support in one of India’s poorest states.

“This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar,” Modi said in a social media post. He added, “Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections.”

Bihar is the only state in the Hindi-speaking north where the BJP has never governed on its own. This time too, it is not expected to secure a majority independently but is set to emerge as the single largest party ahead of its ally Janata Dal (United). Together with smaller partners, the alliance was leading in 204 seats.

The opposition grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties was ahead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than its tally in the 2020 assembly polls.

Modi congratulated alliance partners Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha. “The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to chief minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family members Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory,” he said. Modi also thanked NDA workers, saying, “I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart.”

He added that the alliance would focus on Bihar’s development. “In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life,” he said.

Analysts said the result could strengthen Modi and the BJP ahead of other key state elections next year and comes at a time when the government is dealing with economic and foreign policy challenges, including tensions with Pakistan and US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies)