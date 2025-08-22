Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," he added.

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2.

Though no reason was cited, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru failed to secure the required administrative and security clearances.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup returns to India after a 12-year hiatus.

Shah noted Navi Mumbai's reputation as a hub for women's cricket.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans.

"I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," Shah said.

The other confirmed venues for the eight-team tournament include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

Colombo is a neutral venue to host the India-Pakistan clash.