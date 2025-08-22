Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

Fans died in June 4 crush during IPL victory event at Chinnaswamy Stadium

​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," he added.

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2.

Though no reason was cited, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru failed to secure the required administrative and security clearances.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup returns to India after a 12-year hiatus.

Shah noted Navi Mumbai's reputation as a hub for women's cricket.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans.

"I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," Shah said.

The other confirmed venues for the eight-team tournament include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

Colombo is a neutral venue to host the India-Pakistan clash.

india vs pakistanmumbai venueswomen's cricketworld cup 2025

Related News

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

More For You

Harry Brook

Harry Brook leads his team off the field during the 2nd ODI between England and the West Indies at Sophia Gardens on June 01, 2025 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND ENG

Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes after the series is drawn 2-2 after day five of the Fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 04, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Siraj, Gill and Stokes: Key takeaways from England-India series

INDIA ended the five-Test series against England with a six-run win at the Oval, levelling the series 2-2. England, who held the advantage going into the final day, lost their last seven wickets for just 66 runs.

India came back strongly in the deciding match after being on the back foot, and finished the series with two wins. England had been dominant in crucial moments earlier in the series but could not hold on in the final Test.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us