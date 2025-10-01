Deepti, Amanjot guide India to 59-run win over Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

INDIA began their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur scored half-centuries to help India reach 269 for eight in 47 overs after rain shortened the game.

Sri Lanka started their chase strongly, reaching 82 for one in 15 overs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored 43 off 47 balls, hitting freely against anything loose.

India’s spinners then turned the game. Deepti dismissed Athapaththu with a straight delivery, leaving Sri Lanka’s middle order under pressure.

Earlier, India had slipped to 124 for six after Inoka Ranaweera struck three times in one over. The 39-year-old left-arm spinner finished with four for 46.

Sri Lanka, however, dropped several chances, allowing Deepti and Amanjot to build a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket. Ranaweera also missed a return catch off Amanjot.

Amanjot top-scored with 57 from 59 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Deepti made 53 from 53 balls, her 16th ODI fifty.

With the ball, Deepti also moved past Neetu David to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 143, behind Jhulan Goswami’s 255.

“We lost back to back wickets and we needed to steady the innings,” said Deepti, who was named Player of the Match. “(I’m) Happy to have done that. I’m used to batting under pressure and enjoyed the challenge today.”

Sri Lanka, returning after missing the 2022 World Cup, could not recover and their batting struggled again.

The 13th Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with eight teams. The top four from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

More than 23,000 spectators attended the opener. The tournament prize money is $13.88 million, a 297 per cent increase from $3.5 million in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)