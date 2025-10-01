Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deepti, Amanjot guide India to 59-run win over Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

The 13th Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with eight teams. The top four from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

India vs Sri Lanka

Indian players celebrate after their team's comfortable win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 01, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA began their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur scored half-centuries to help India reach 269 for eight in 47 overs after rain shortened the game.

Sri Lanka started their chase strongly, reaching 82 for one in 15 overs. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored 43 off 47 balls, hitting freely against anything loose.

India’s spinners then turned the game. Deepti dismissed Athapaththu with a straight delivery, leaving Sri Lanka’s middle order under pressure.

Earlier, India had slipped to 124 for six after Inoka Ranaweera struck three times in one over. The 39-year-old left-arm spinner finished with four for 46.

Sri Lanka, however, dropped several chances, allowing Deepti and Amanjot to build a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket. Ranaweera also missed a return catch off Amanjot.

Amanjot top-scored with 57 from 59 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Deepti made 53 from 53 balls, her 16th ODI fifty.

With the ball, Deepti also moved past Neetu David to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 143, behind Jhulan Goswami’s 255.

“We lost back to back wickets and we needed to steady the innings,” said Deepti, who was named Player of the Match. “(I’m) Happy to have done that. I’m used to batting under pressure and enjoyed the challenge today.”

Sri Lanka, returning after missing the 2022 World Cup, could not recover and their batting struggled again.

The 13th Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with eight teams. The top four from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

More than 23,000 spectators attended the opener. The tournament prize money is $13.88 million, a 297 per cent increase from $3.5 million in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

amanjot kaurdeepti sharmaindia vs sri lankawomen's cricketwomen’s world cup

Related News

Asia Cup 2025
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to clash in final

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

The Indian delegation in London
Athletics

India proposes Ahmedabad as host city for Commonwealth Games

More For You

Nepal cricket

This was the biggest margin of victory for an associate member against a full member. (Photo credit: X/@CricketNep)

X/@CricketNep

Nepal seal historic T20 series win over West Indies

NEPAL bowled out the West Indies for 83 in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday to secure a 2-0 lead in the series and their first-ever bilateral win against a Test-playing nation, with one match left.

Batting first, Nepal made 173 for six in 20 overs with half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. The bowlers then dismissed the West Indies in 17.1 overs to win by 90 runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
India

The presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour, with reports saying India did not want to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council head Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo: Getty Images)

India clinch ninth Asia Cup title with win over Pakistan, skip presentation

Highlights:

  • India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win ninth Asia Cup title
  • Team did not attend delayed trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai
  • Tilak Varma hit unbeaten 69, Kuldeep Yadav took 4-30
  • Abhishek Sharma named player of the tournament

INDIA defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to win a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title but did not attend the trophy presentation ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (L) and Hussain Talat run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia Cup 2025: Nawaz, Talat steer Pakistan to crucial win over Sri Lanka

PAKISTAN kept their Asia Cup campaign alive with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (23).

With both teams having lost their opening fixtures of the second round, defeat wasn't an option and Pakistan's bowlers rose to the occasion tying Sri Lanka down to 133-8 on a featherbed of a pitch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dickie Bird

FILE PHOTO: Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell prior to the start of play during day one of the 1st Investec Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cricket's famous umpire 'Dickie' Bird dies

ONE of cricket's most famous umpires, Harold "Dickie" Bird, died peacefully at home at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday (23).

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals during his career from 1973 to 1996, including three World Cup finals. His final Test was at Lord's in 1996 between England and India, where Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their debuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

India players line up alongside Pakistan players for national anthems before the match REUTERS/Raghed Waked

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan set for second clash

INDIA and Pakistan are gearing up for another high-voltage encounter in the Asia Cup, with their second meeting of the tournament scheduled for Sunday (21) in Dubai.

The two sides had already secured their places in the Super Four from Group A, and all eyes are now on their second showdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us