Women's World Cup: India look to fix bowling mix during crucial England clash

INDIA will look to restore balance to their bowling attack when they face England in a crucial Women's ODI World Cup match on Sunday, as they attempt to revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats.

India’s hopes of reaching the semifinals have taken a hit following three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, putting their team combination under scrutiny.

The side has relied on a combination of five batters, a wicketkeeper, and five bowlers — three of them allrounders — through much of this World Cup cycle. But the approach has shown its limitations, and with two wins needed from their remaining three matches, India may be forced to reconsider their strategy.

The five-bowler formula failed against South Africa, yet the management persisted with it against Australia, leading to another defeat. Both matches exposed the lack of depth and variety in India’s attack.

The absence of a specialist bowler has been costly, with South Africa and Australia chasing down 251 and 330, respectively, highlighting India’s struggle to build pressure.

India’s focus on batting depth through multiple allrounders has seen pacer Renuka Singh left out for Amanjot Kaur. Renuka’s return could add variety and ease the burden on young pacer Kranti Goud, who has led the attack well so far.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and pacer Arundhati Reddy are also available options.

India’s batting, meanwhile, has not been consistent. Despite entering the tournament in form, the top order has struggled to convert starts into big scores. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made quick fifties against Australia, but the middle order — including captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues — failed to build on the platform.

India collapsed from a strong position against Australia, losing six wickets for 36 runs and getting bowled out with more than an over remaining. Similar collapses had troubled them against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before the all-rounders rescued the side. Against England, India will need their main batters to perform to allow for a sixth bowling option — now seen as essential in one-day cricket.

The Holkar Stadium has favoured batters so far, with both matches at the venue producing high scores.

England go into the match in a stronger position, unbeaten alongside Australia, though their batting has been inconsistent. They survived a scare against Pakistan, saved by rain after slipping to 79 for 7, and had earlier been 78 for 5 against Bangladesh.

While their top order has been fragile, England’s bowling has remained disciplined. The four-time champions need one more win to confirm a semifinal place and will hope left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has recovered from illness. Ecclestone and pacer Lauren Bell missed the match against Pakistan.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

