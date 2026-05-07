Hyderabad beat Punjab by 33 runs to move top of IPL table

SOUTH AFRICA's Heinrich Klaasen hit 69 as Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the top of the IPL table with a 33-run win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Klaasen shared an 88-run stand with Ishan Kishan, who made 55, as Hyderabad posted 235-4 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave Hyderabad a quick start with 54 runs from 21 balls. Abhishek made 35 off 13 balls while Head scored 38.

Punjab were restricted to 202-7 despite an unbeaten 107 from Australia's Cooper Connolly, who scored his first T20 century in his debut IPL season.

Connolly, 22, became the youngest overseas player to score an IPL hundred, surpassing Quinton de Kock's record. De Kock was 23 when he scored a century for Delhi 10 years ago.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins praised his Australia teammate after the match.

"Good to see the Aussies doing well. He's been a star this season with the bat for them. Yeah, not bowling at the moment, but still showing his worth as a batter. So good time for Oz," said Cummins, who finished with 2-34 and also took two catches.

The win took Hyderabad to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Punjab, chasing their first IPL title, dropped to second after their third straight defeat. They have played one match fewer than Hyderabad.

"We weren't that comprehensive enough on the field, nor in bowling, nor in batting," said Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer.

"So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match. We got to go back, reflect on things that we didn't do well in the last three matches, and see to it that we come back strong."

Hyderabad's fielding made a difference as Punjab missed several chances.

Connolly dropped Kishan on nine and Kishan got another life on 18 when Lockie Ferguson dropped a catch at backward square-leg.

Prabhsimran Singh then missed a stumping chance off Yuzvendra Chahal while Shashank Singh dropped Klaasen on nine.

Both batters went on to score fifties. Klaasen ended with 69 off 43 balls before getting out on the last ball of the innings.

Klaasen also moved to the top of the batting charts with 494 runs from 11 matches.

Punjab lost wickets early in the chase. Cummins dismissed Priyansh Arya for one in the opening over and Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Prabhsimran in the next over.

Marcus Stoinis made 28 and Suryansh Shedge scored 25 before both were dismissed by Shivam Singh and Cummins.

Connolly fought back and added 68 runs with Marco Jansen, who made 19, but Punjab could only reduce the margin of defeat.

(With inputs from agencies)