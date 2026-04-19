Abhishek, Malinga lead Hyderabad to win over Chennai

ABHISHESK SHARMA’s quick half-century and a three-wicket spell from Eshan Malinga helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Batting first after being put in, Hyderabad made 194-9. Abhishek scored 59 off 22, while Heinrich Klaasen added 59 off 39.

Chennai lost opener and India’s T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson early for 7 off 3 in the chase.

Impact substitute Ayush Mhatre scored 30 off 13 to push the scoring rate, but Heinrich Klaasen took a catch to dismiss him.

Chennai then lost wickets at regular intervals, slowing the chase in the middle overs.

Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan added runs, but Chennai could not recover after early losses.

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team needed partnerships in the middle overs.

"It was just about 80 runs needed in (the last) 10 overs in the chase," he said.

"From there it was just about building a couple of partnerships."

Eshan Malinga took 3-29, while Nitish Kumar Reddy supported him with 2-31.

Sunrisers captain Ishan Kishan said the bowlers helped the team win despite being short of runs.

"Lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers coming up with their plans," said Kishan.

Earlier, Hyderabad reached 75 in the powerplay with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the crease.

Head was dismissed first, followed by Ishan Kishan for a duck. Abhishek was out soon after.

Heinrich Klaasen then added runs before being bowled by Anshul Kamboj.

Kamboj was Chennai’s top bowler with 3-22.

Chennai are still waiting for MS Dhoni, who has not played this season due to a calf injury.

In the first match of the day, David Miller hit two sixes and a four in the final over off Romario Shepherd to take Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It was Bengaluru’s first home loss in four matches this season, while Delhi ended a two-match losing run.

(With inputs from agencies)