Women’s T20 WC: India’s hopes rest on Pakistan after loss to Australia

India, with four points after two wins and two losses, must now hope that Pakistan defeats New Zealand on Monday.

Arundhati Reddy of India walks off after being run out by Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland of Australia during the Women’s T20 World Cup match at Sharjah, UAE, on October 13, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA’S hopes of advancing in the Women’s T20 World Cup now depend on rivals Pakistan, after a nine-run loss to defending champions Australia on Sunday.

Australia secured their spot in the semi-finals by finishing at the top of Group A with four wins from four matches. India, with four points after two wins and two losses, must now hope that Pakistan defeats New Zealand on Monday. A Pakistan win would leave the second semi-final spot to be decided by net run rate. However, a victory for New Zealand will secure their place in the semi-finals and knock India out.

“It’s something which is not in our control,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. “If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there.”

Australia, six-time champions, played without their captain Alyssa Healy, who was sidelined with a foot injury sustained during Friday’s win over Pakistan. Tahlia McGrath stepped in to lead the team. Grace Harris, who replaced Healy, top-scored with 40 runs, while McGrath added 32 as Australia posted a total of 151-8 after electing to bat.

India responded with 142-9, with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring an unbeaten 54 and Deepti Sharma contributing 29. The pair shared a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket, keeping India in the game until the final over. Needing 14 runs off the last six balls, India lost four wickets as Australia’s Annabel Sutherland gave away just four runs.

Australia’s win extended their T20 World Cup winning streak to 15 matches. “We want to win every game we play,” McGrath said. “We knew it was going to be a really big challenge for us today. They came really hard at us. I am just really proud of the group. We held our nerve at the end there.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Muneeba Ali expressed hope that her team could still qualify for the semi-finals. In addition to beating New Zealand, Pakistan must also significantly improve their net run rate, which currently lags behind both New Zealand and India.

“We know that the pool is still open. We have a chance to win tomorrow’s match and if we win by a good margin, we have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals,” Muneeba said. Pakistan will welcome back their skipper, Fatima Sana, who missed the previous match after returning home due to the death of her father.

In Group B, England secured a 10-wicket win over Scotland. Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge put together an unbeaten century partnership, with Bouchier hitting 62 off 34 balls and Wyatt-Hodge contributing 51 off 26 balls. This win leaves England on top of Group B as they edge closer to a semi-final spot.

Scotland, who were competing in the tournament for the first time, finished winless. “Pretty tough tournament in general but a massive honour to be here and to be leading the team out in a tournament like this,” Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce said. “Only learnings to be taken from here.”

(With inputs from AFP)