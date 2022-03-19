Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Women’s WC: Australia beat India to reach semi-final

India leave the field after the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A classy 97 by Meg Lanning confirmed unbeaten Australia’s place in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as a record run chase saw them to victory over India on Saturday (19).

In a match that went down to the wire in Auckland, title favourites Australia reached 280-4 to overtake India’s 277-7 with three balls to spare.

The previous best successful run chase in a Women’s World Cup match was 258-2 set by Australia against Sri Lanka at Bristol in 2017.

Australian captain Lanning guided the innings with her player-of-the-match performance and said she feels she is coming into form after scores of five and nought in her previous two games.

“It was nice to contribute. I was disappointed after the last couple of games,” she said.

“It was a belter of a wicket, it came on really nicely, there wasn’t a lot of turn and any width given was really hard to defend.

“So, yeah, we’ll take the win today, but understand we’ve got a bit to work on.”

Meg Lanning of Australia enjoys a laugh during the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Australia have a superior run-rate over the only other unbeaten side, South Africa. The two meet in a much-anticipated showdown in Wellington on Tuesday (22).

The other three places in the last four of the tournament are still up for grabs although South Africa seem sure to go through.

India, sent into bat by Australia, believed they had set a competitive target after Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur all scored half-centuries.

But Australia were undaunted and received a rollicking start from Rachel Haynes and Alyssa Healy, who together raced to 121 at better than six an over before Healy was out for 72.

Haynes, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, went in the following over when she edged a short-pitched delivery from Pooja Vastrakar to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Lanning, with Elysse Perry for support, punished the Indian bowlers and the pair put on 103, of which Perry contributed 28.

Australia needed eight to win off the final over and Beth Mooney, who had replaced Perry, went four, two, four, to seal the match.

India, after being rocked by two early wickets, were rescued by Raj and Bhatia, who turned the innings around with a 130-run stand for the third wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur and Vastrakar added a further 64 at the close.

The Indian total was also boosted by 29 extras including a phenomenal 24 wides, of which 10 came in Perry’s opening over.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
From stones to selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan
Sports
Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Sports
Little known Afridi in Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for Australia series
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Patel offers to quit Yorkshire over ‘bitter civil war’
Sports
Azam and Rizwan foil Australia as second Test ends in a draw
Sports
Shane Watson to help coach IPL’s Delhi Capitals
Sports
Saqib Mahmood set for England test debut
Sports
Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan
Sports
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep series 2-0
Sports
Malinga named fast bowling coach of IPL’s Royals
Sports
Australia’s Khawaja scores 100 in birth country Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka bowled out for 109 as Bumrah picks up five wickets
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Police officer, jailed for murder of Sarah Everard, charged with…
Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine
India’s oil imports from US to rise this year
Eggfree Cake Box co-founder Pardip Dass steps down
Anushka Asthana is an early favourite to become BBC political…
Women’s WC: Australia beat India to reach semi-final