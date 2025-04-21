Did Rashmika Mandanna just drop a hint about her engagement with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is making waves, not for a film update, but for what fans believe is a personal reveal. The buzz began with a quiet Instagram post: a couple of pictures, a soft smile, and a pink rose. That was enough for fans to start speculating that her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda might be getting serious. Some even believe a proposal may have already happened.

In the pictures, Rashmika is seen in a casual, floral kurta, holding a rose and smiling to herself. Her caption read, “When was the last time you got yourself flowers? Just a gentle reminder to appreciate and thank yourself often... because you deserve all the love and kindness in the world.”





The post might have been about self-love, but many weren’t convinced the flower was self-gifted. Fans quickly connected it to Vijay, her long-time rumoured boyfriend. Comments ranged from “Vijay gave this, didn’t he?” to playful teases like “credit to – Vijay Deverakonda.”

What added more fuel was their apparent vacation overlap. Rashmika had posted pictures from a beach in Oman on her birthday, and not long after, Vijay posted his own beach photos in a similar setting. While neither of them confirmed the location, fans were quick to match the backgrounds and jump to conclusions.





Despite the ongoing whispers about their relationship, both actors have consistently chosen to stay quiet. They've never confirmed or denied anything, which only seems to make fans dig deeper into every photo, caption, or sighting.





Work-wise, Rashmika’s plate is full. With the success of Pushpa 2, Sikandar, and Chhaava, she’s become one of the most sought-after actresses across industries. She’s currently filming Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor again in Animal Park. A horror-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana is also on the cards.

But right now, it's not her film line-up that's trending; it’s that rose. Whether it came from Vijay or not, the comments under her latest post just show how closely fans are watching, waiting for the couple to make things official.