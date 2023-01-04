Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna chosen as ‘Coorg Person of Year’ via online polling

On the work front, the actress has Animal, Mission Majnu, and Varisu in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

The National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna added yet another feather to her cap as she has been chosen as the Coorg Person of the Year 2022 in a poll conducted in the district of Kodagu. With this, the actress has proven the popularity and the power of her superstardom.

Rashmika Mandanna has achieved outstanding success with her pan-India film Pushpa – The Rise, and captured the eyeballs of the tiny hill district of Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a popular tourist destination settled by Kodavas, which has a unique culture.

To reignite the famed leadership qualities in the community, Author P.T. Bopanna has brought this idea to promote ‘role models’ by conducting an annual poll in 2005 to select a ‘Coorg Person of Year’. Mr. P.T. Bopanna further added saying, “Rashmika, who has become a household name through her acting and dancing skills, has emerged as an unofficial brand ambassador for Kodagu culture,”

Moreover, Rashmika completed her schooling at Coorg Public School, Gonikoppal, in Kodagu, before she went on for grabbing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature at M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru.

On the work front, apart from ‘Animal’, ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Varisu’, Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

