Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 02, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna onboards Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Rashmika Mandanna

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her work in Telugu films, has joined Ranbir Kapoor on the cast of the much-anticipated Bollywood film Animal, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films.

T-series Films took to Twitter to announce the entry of Mandanna in the film. “On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, we welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the team of Animal! Shooting begins this summer,” the tweet read.

Mandanna has been a part of several successful Telugu films before. She is best known for her performances in such box office hits as Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Yajamana, and Dear Comrade.

The actress was last seen in the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which turned out to be a major success across India. The audience liked her pairing opposite Icon star Allu Arjun.

The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi film Goodbye, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Animal, which is expected to go before cameras this summer, also features Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol in lead roles. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports, she had to opt out of Animal because of a scheduling conflict.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Namit Malhotra on Dune winning his company an Oscar in Best Visual Effects category
Entertainment
“It is gratifying to be part of Abhay franchise,” says Tanuj Virwani
Entertainment
Banned Pakistani film Javed Iqbal to premiere at UK Asian Film Festival 2022
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan participates in Ganga aarti in Rishikesh
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling graces the cover of Time magazine
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals she is yet to meet her granddaughter
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha starts filming her next Selfiee
Entertainment
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies; bandmate Siva Kaneswaran shares emotional tribute
Entertainment
Simone Ashley: Confirms return with Bridgerton Season 3 and praised new showrunner Jess…
HEADLINE STORY
M Night Shyamalan pens emotional note after Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting
Entertainment
Chris Rock’s first public comments since Oscars slap by Smith: “I’m still processing…
Entertainment
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rashmika Mandanna onboards Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
Namit Malhotra on Dune winning his company an Oscar in…
Javid extends cancer call for evidence
Have spring booster jab this Ramadan, urge GPs
Massive tariff cuts likely as India, Australia sign trade deal
Infosys shuts Russia operations